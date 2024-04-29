100 years ago

April 29, 1924

Joe Dreher, a farmer living 10 miles south of Little Rock, near Wrightsville ... was arrested yesterday by a deputy sheriff on a charge of aiding and abetting an escape from jail ... Minnie Webb ... servant on the Dreher farm, is being sought on a similar charge. Arrest of Dreher resulted from the arrest of Louise Taylor and Pauline Williams, who escaped from the Pulaski county jail early Saturday morning, and who were found on the Dreher farm.

50 years ago

April 29, 1974

Dr. Darrell Riffel, of Little Rock, and Dr. David E. Breshears and Dr. Sam F. Cheesman, of Pine Bluff, demonstrated results of their controlled experiments in treating more than 80 dogs for eye disease with a drug called Palosein during the national convention of the American Hospital Association last week in San Francisco. Palosein is a registered name for the generic drug orgotein, and is provided by Diagnostic Data, Inc., of Mountain View, Calif. It has been approved for use by veterinarians on horses in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and on dogs in Canada. The drug has been used for treatment in gait impairment.

25 years ago

April 29, 1999

BENTONVILLE -- The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality is suing a Bentonville company that the department says is running a mining operation in Centerton without a permit. The department, formerly the Arkansas Department of Pollution Control and Ecology, sued Bonds Excavating of Bentonville on Wednesday in Benton County Circuit Court. The department determined that, in April 1997, the company's clay and gravel mining site was being operated without a permit and too close to an adjacent property, according to the lawsuit. Consequently, the department ordered the company in October 1998 to submit a permit application, replace lateral support at the site and pay a $1,000 civil penalty.

10 years ago

April 29, 2014

VILONIA -- Don Mallory was on the phone with his younger brother, David, when the tornado hit Sunday evening. David's lights had flickered, and Don told him to get a flashlight and take cover. "He said, 'All right.' That's the last I heard from him," Don said. When he couldn't reach David after that, Don immediately took off for his brother's home. He found David's house demolished. David's pickup was 50 yards away in a pond. "I was hollering for him, and I couldn't get an answer. It was dark," Don said Monday with tears in his eyes, standing in the splinters of what remains of David's home. "A neighbor found him." David Mallory, 58, was one of at least 11 people -- two children and nine adults -- killed in Faulkner County on Sunday by a tornado that mangled businesses and leveled homes to their slabs. Most of the deaths were in Vilonia, where a tornado nearly three years ago claimed five lives.