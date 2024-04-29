OTHERS SAY: Shouldn’t they be in class?

Last Monday, New York's Columbia University looked like a military installation, not one of the most storied institutions of learning in the United States.

The campus gates, festooned with balloons designed to "welcome" newly admitted students, all were padlocked shut. Security guards were stationed about 10 feet around the huge perimeter of Columbia's main beaux-arts campus, which occupies more than six city blocks in the Morningside Heights area of Manhattan.

The scene was much the same downtown at New York University, which is integrated into lower Manhattan and thus not as easy for the authorities to close off to outsiders. Yale and Harvard universities have to varying degrees seen similar protests, although Columbia clearly has been taken over physically in ways its peer institutions mostly haven't.

What to make of all this? Protesting military action and the investments university endowments make is a storied part of the college experience, dating back to those who decried the Vietnam War. But as students at Kent State University found out in 1970, it can all go very wrong in the heat of the moment. And it was pretty clear Monday that Columbia, at least, was no longer in any mental or physical position to teach anybody much of anything beyond the art of protest and realpolitik.

For anyone paying annual tuition of more than $68,000, plus housing and food, the switch to remote or hybrid learning hardly was reassuring.

This has to get fixed. University gates have to stay open. Critical thinking has to regain its centrality.

If nothing substantial has changed by the summer, what's happening in New York carries a warning for Chicago as it hosts the Democratic National Convention, which will not be a moment to be caught flat-footed. The number of U.S.-based protesters who have taken up the Palestinian cause is greater than many Americans realize. Tents are easier to prevent than tear down. Chicago has a mayor who has taken a side in this matter, which means he will struggle to be seen as a fair mediator. He needs to plan ahead.

If revenue or all-important prestige takes a hit, Ivy League presidents and boards of trustees may soon find that Congress is not their only antagonist. Many parents, donors and alumni already aren't happy, particularly those who are Jewish, as they begin to see an entire year of a four-year experience dominated by uncivil arguments over events thousands of miles away.

The universities mostly have themselves to blame.