Parts of Arkansas report wind damage from storms

Some parts of southern Arkansas reported wind damage after Sunday's storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Jeff Hood, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock, said that the storms on Sunday were less severe across the state than forecasted, but strong winds still caused some damage.

"Yesterday, we were expecting more severe weather but the cloud cover and rain limited the severity a lot," Hood said Monday morning.

Hood said parts of Northwest Arkansas and southern portions of the state had the most reports of damage.

"In southern Arkansas, storms that began in central and east Texas merged into a line and moved from the Texarkana area towards Fordyce," he said. "There was intermittent wind damage."

The National Weather Service website showed that around five filtered reports of wind damage were made statewide as of Monday afternoon. The reports are preliminary.

Filtered reports, according to the weather service's website, are defined as, "The space/time filtering had been used by [the storm prediction center] in an attempt to reduce duplicate reports and limit artificially inflated initial estimates of severe weather events when many reports arrived for the same event."

The five filtered reports published include wind damage reported in Miller, Lafayette, Ouachita, Montgomery and Dallas counties.

Including both filtered and unfiltered reports, Arkansas had at least nine reports of wind damage as of Monday afternoon, according to the weather service.

The forecaster said that most of the damage consisted of fallen trees or electricity poles.

Matt Ramsey, a spokesman for Entergy, said that there were some power outages Sunday night due to lightning and straight line wind damage.

"There was some damage near the Fordyce area that caused 1100 customers to be without power at the peak of the storm," he said.

A wind damage report published online by the National Weather Service stated that the "Fordyce police dispatch reports that power is out to most of the town of Fordyce due to severe winds that moved across the town." "As of noon, less than 40 customers are still without power and they are expected to have power back by the end of the day," Ramsey said.

In Northwest Arkansas, Hood said that storms near Carroll County and Sebastian County could have produced two different tornadoes.

"The one in Carroll County was reported to have been caught by a news station weather camera, but no human observers," he said.

A storm report published by the National Weather Service stated that a "Tornado report received by broadcast media via weather camera. Time and location approximated from radar," near Carrollton.

Karen Hatfield, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Tulsa, Okla., said that she didn't know of any damage caused by that reported tornado.

"We don't have a team planning to go survey that area today as we still have some other storm damage we're looking into first, but we do plan to get one out there in the coming days," Hatfield said Monday.

As for Sebastian County, Hatfield said there were no reports of a tornado touching down in the area.

"I believe the reason the warning was issued with a tag that it had been observed is because it started in Oklahoma in LeFlore County and could have moved into Sebastian County [in Arkansas]," she said.

Hatfield said a survey team is planning to travel to LeFlore County in the coming days and follow the track of any damage, which could lead them to Sebastian County if the tornado did travel that way.

Moving forward, the forecast for Arkansas is looking more mild for a few days, Hood said.

"We have a break from any widespread severe weather events for the start of this week. It is possible to see some isolated rain or thunderstorms in the state for Monday," the forecaster said.

He said that Arkansans should be aware that while the state may have a break, there are conditions forecasters are keeping an eye on regionally for the middle of the week.

"We should treat weather events like what's happened recently in Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas as a reminder that this is a time of the year where we see severe weather more," Hood said. "Arkansas should make sure they have ways to get information and a plan in mind for if severe weather hits."

"That includes keeping in mind how getting home from work, taking someone to a sporting event or getting your child from a bus stop changes things ... keep a plan in mind and be prepared because we do live in a place where severe weather does kick up in the spring," he said.



