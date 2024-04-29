Rookie’s inside-the-park HR caps Rangers’ four-run first

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Wyatt Langford and Adolis Garcia homered during Texas' four-run first inning, helping Dane Dunning and the Rangers beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Sunday.

Dunning (3-2) struck out a season-high 10 in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed 2 runs, 1 earned, and 3 hits.

Garcia golfed an 0-2 curve from Andrew Abbott (1-3) deep to left for a two-run home run with two out in the first. After Jonah Heim singled, Langford went on a memorable dash around the bases for his first career home run.

The 22-year-old Langford drove a 3-2 fastball toward the gap in right-center. The ball caromed off a small portion of the wall that is angled toward the foul line in right, and it got away from right fielder Jake Fraley.

Langford scored without a throw, giving the Rangers a 4-0 lead.

"It's super cool," Langford said. "I'll definitely remember it forever."

"I think coming out of the box he thought it was out," Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy said. "Then he turned it on. Once it caromed off the wall there, I said, 'He's going to have a home run here.' "

Langford was selected by Texas with the No. 4 pick in last year's draft out of the University of Florida. He broke camp with the Rangers after hitting .365 with 6 home runs in 21 games during spring training.

Going into the series finale against Cincinnati, he was hitting .245 with three doubles and a triple in 26 games.

"I feel really good now," Langford said. "The guys in the clubhouse have done a really good time as well welcoming me."

Langford became the fourth player for the Rangers to hit an insider-the-parker for his first big league home run. The previous one was hit by teammate Josh Smith in July 2022 against Oakland.

Garcia has a team-high eight home runs and 25 RBI.

Cincinnati responded with three runs in the sixth, taking advantage of two Texas errors. Luke Maile doubled and scored on Will Benson's single.

Dunning's 69 pitches were the fourth-fewest for a pitcher striking out 10 or more since pitch counts began being tracked in 1988. He had allowed at least one home run in each of his previous five starts.

"When he powers through the strike zone like he did with all his pitches, he's a different guy," Bochy said.

Kirby Yates handled the ninth for his fifth save in five chances, stranding runners on first and second. Yates has pitched 12 scoreless innings over 11 appearances this season.

After Nick Martini walked, Jeimer Candelario struck out for the fourth time -- extending his hitless streak to 19 at-bats -- and Maile lined to third for the final out of the game.

Abbott retired 11 in a row following Langford's home run and departed after Nathaniel Lowe's one-out single in the sixth. He struck out seven, equaling a season high, and walked none.

"There's a lot of positives you focus on," Abbott said. "I held them for the rest of the time and saved the bullpen a couple of innings."

Texas Rangers' Wyatt Langford hits an inside-the-park home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)



Texas Rangers's Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates with teammate Davis Wendzel, right, after hitting an inside-the-park home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)



Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim, left, reacts after Wyatt Langford (36) scored on an inside-the-park home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)



Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Kirby Yates, right, after a win over the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)



Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning delivers against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)



Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott delivers in the first inning against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)



Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, left, tags Cincinnati Reds' Bubba Thompson (12) in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Thompson was initially called out but was ruled safe after a review. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)



Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) greets Elly De La Cruz (44) after De La Cruze scored against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

