FOOTBALL

More Hogs join NFL teams; 'Snaxx' back to Baylor

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas football program had multiple undrafted players agree to free agent deals in the aftermath of the NFL Draft that concluded late Saturday afternoon.

Place-kicker Cam Little and center Beaux Limmer were taken in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Rams, respectively, to extend the program's streak to 29 years of having at least one player drafted.

In addition to the player movement regarding the NFL, former Razorback defensive back Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson, who declared he was entering the NCAA transfer portal last week, announced on Sunday his next stop would be a former stop. Johnson said on social media he was headed back to Baylor, where he redshirted and played two seasons before transferring to Arkansas along with safety Alfahiym Walcott last year.

Former Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern, who had the best Pro Football Focus grade among SEC corners last year, agreed to a free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night.

Additionally, defensive end John Morgan III signed a deal with the New England Patriots, linebacker Antonio Grier agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Walcott was invited to camp with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Four-year offensive guard starter Brady Latham signed a free agent deal with the New York Jets on Sunday.

Latham, a 47-game starter who made the 2020 SEC All-Freshman team, was voted an offensive captain last season along with quarterback KJ Jefferson and tailback Raheim Sanders. All three left the program with eligibility remaining.

Defensive captain Trajan Jeffcoat's free agent plans had not been made public as of Sunday evening.

-- Tom Murphy

Three former Red Wolves sign pro deals

Three former Arkansas State football players signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

Wide receiver Jeff Foreman agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Leon Jones Jr. signed with the Chicago Bears and offensive lineman Jalen Cunningham is headed to Kansas City to join the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

In his five seasons with the Red Wolves, Foreman recorded 104 catches for 2,067 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. He averaged 19.8 yards per catch in his final season in Jonesboro.

Jones played three seasons at Arkansas State after transferring in from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Jones recorded 26 tackles and six pass breakups while starting eight games for the Red Wolves in 2023.

Cunningham has position flexibility and started all 13 games at right guard in his lone season at Arkansas State in 2023. Cunningham was named All-Sun Belt Conference Honorable Mention for his play last season. Prior to transferring, Cunningham played four seasons at Ole Miss where he appeared in 46 games and made one start.

Each player will participate in their teams' respective rookie minicamps early next month, with the hopes of earning an invitation to training camp later in the summer.

-- Mike Harley