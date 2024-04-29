The need to hide Biden

This column will make two somewhat contradictory arguments. The first is that the things we call presidential debates should be gotten rid of. The second is that this year those debates will be necessary, perhaps even crucial.

I've long argued for dropping the presidential debates on the grounds that they undermine rather than enhance the ability of voters to responsibly assess the candidates, that they far more often mislead than inform.

Candidates on a stage talking over each other, spewing lies and insults and citing false statistics has nothing to do with being a good president.

For "undecided" (read uninformed) voters to use the debates as a substitute for taking the trouble to learn about the candidates' positions and records is to insult voters who do go to the trouble to learn about such things.

Being a good president requires having relevant experience in public office, sound character and judgment, a capacity for leadership, a reliable moral compass and a reasonable font of knowledge about the pressing issues of the day (along with an understanding of the duties of the office they seek within the broader constitutional order); none of those qualities come out in our current debate format.

We might as well give Tom Hanks and Morgan Freeman debate briefing books and let them have at it. That would make for better debates, if not actual presidents, which is precisely the point.

Politics should never be confused for entertainment because the best government is utterly boring government, and real debates (think Lincoln-Douglas) don't resemble WWF cage-match mashups.

If the only aspect of American democracy we were exposed to were our presidential debates, democracy would be quickly and appropriately rejected as a form of government.

So given how awful I feel the debates are, why would I feel they are necessary this year?

Because the single most important concern hovering over this year's election is whether the incumbent seeking a second term has the physical and mental capacity to serve out that term.

We have never been in this circumstance before, and those who hope that the age/decline issue was put to rest by Joe Biden's "forceful" State of the Union address are likely to be disappointed in coming months. To the extent that that address squashed the possibility of increasingly nervous Democrats dumping him it will likely have been a form of electoral fool's gold.

There is a vast difference between shouting lines off a teleprompter juiced up on whatever constitutes the contemporary equivalent of Geritol and having to interact publicly in impromptu fashion over long days on the campaign trail. And there's most definitely a difference between delivering a scripted speech and getting through two or three 90-minute debates without script or knowledge of what questions will be asked.

There are three possibilities here, first of which is Biden agreeing to debate and then doing so effectively enough to alleviate the age/decline concerns. He wouldn't have to actually "win" such contests against Trump (whatever that means); with the bar having been set so ridiculously low he would merely have to avoid a face-plant or a frozen 30-second stare into the camera as a result of brain malfunction.

The second possibility is that Biden agrees to debate and the face-plant or 30-second stare into the camera as a result of brain malfunction actually occurs, or he simply begins to wander about the stage wondering where he is and what he is doing there.

Were that the outcome, the race would be abruptly over. Supporting Biden already requires a certain amount of denial and media complicity regarding his condition, but having it fully revealed in that fashion, live on stage before a huge viewing audience, would decisively puncture the pretense.

Because of the risks involved, the hunch is that Biden will become the first president since Richard Nixon to refuse to debate his opponent. The trial balloons to that effect are already being sent up: that Biden doesn't want to share a debate stage with an "insurrectionist" and thereby legitimize the Trump candidacy.

If Alvin Bragg's ludicrous and entirely politically motivated case in New York achieves its desired results, we will be able to add "convicted felon" to the Biden team talking points (even if that verdict would have only a slim chance of not being overturned on appeal).

Few among us will really believe such slop, although hyperpartisan Democrats will go out of their way to pretend to; anything for the team and to get rid of Trump.

Bottom line: If Biden were so energetic and difficult to keep up with as his aides claim, one would think he would be champing at the bit to get up on stage and prove it.

If, however, he is infirm and needs to be hidden, as polls suggest huge majorities of Americans believe, he faces a no-win situation comparable to the fellow who keeps his mouth shut and encourages suspicion that he is an idiot or confirms those suspicions by opening it.

If Biden refuses to debate, we will suspect that he is incapable of remaining president. If he does debate, we are likely to have that suspicion confirmed.

