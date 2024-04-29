Twisters leave 4 people dead in Oklahoma

SULPHUR, Okla. -- Tornadoes killed four people in Oklahoma and left thousands without power Sunday after a destructive outbreak of severe weather flattened buildings in the heart of one rural town and injured at least 100 people across the state.

More than 20,000 people remained without electricity after tornadoes began late Saturday night. The destruction was extensive in Sulphur, a town of about 5,000 people, where a tornado crumpled many downtown buildings, tossed cars and buses and sheared the roofs off houses across a 15-block radius.

"You just can't believe the destruction," Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said during a visit to the hard-hit town. "It seems like every business downtown has been destroyed."

Stitt said about 30 people were injured in Sulphur, including some who were in a bar as the tornado struck. Hospitals across the state reported about 100 injuries, including people apparently cut or struck by debris or hurt from falls, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

White House officials said President Joe Biden spoke to Stitt on Sunday and offered the full support of the federal government.

The deadly weather in Oklahoma added to the dozens of reported tornadoes that wreaked havoc in the nation's midsection since Friday. On Sunday, authorities in Iowa said a man injured during a tornado that hit the town of Minden on Friday had died, according to local reports.

Authorities said the tornado in Sulphur began in a city park before barreling through downtown, flipping cars and ripping the roofs and walls off of brick buildings. Windows and doors were blown out of structures that remained standing.

"How do you rebuild it? This is complete devastation," said Kelly Trussell, a lifelong Sulphur resident, as she surveyed the damage. "It is crazy. You want to help, but where do you start?"

Carolyn Goodman traveled to Sulphur from the nearby town of Ada in search of her former sister-in-law, who Goodman said was at a local bar just before the tornado hit the area. Stitt said one of the victims was found inside a bar, but authorities had not yet identified those killed.

"The bar was destroyed," Goodman said. "I know they probably won't find her alive ... but I hope she is still alive."

Farther north, at least two deaths were confirmed in the town of Holdenville, about 70 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. A 4-month-old was among those reported to have died in the storm. The tornado also damaged or destroyed more than a dozen homes, according to the Hughes County Emergency Medical Service.

The Oklahoma medical examiner's office confirmed a third death, this one on Interstate 35 near Marietta, about halfway between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth, Oklahoma emergency services spokesperson Keli Cain said.

Heavy rains that swept into Oklahoma with the tornadoes also caused dangerous flooding and water rescues. Outside Sulphur, rising lake levels shut down the Chickasaw National Recreation Area, where the storms wiped out a pedestrian bridge.

Stitt issued an executive order Sunday declaring a state of emergency in 12 counties due to the fallout from the severe weather.

At the Sulphur High School gym, where families took cover from the storm, Jackalyn Wright said she and her family heard what sounded like a helicopter as the tornado touched down over them.

Chad Smith, 43, said people ran into the gym as the wind picked up. The rain started coming faster and the doors slammed shut. "Just give me a beer and a lawn chair and I will sit outside and watch it," Smith said. Instead, he took cover.

16 TWISTERS REPORTED

At least 16 tornadoes formed in Oklahoma on Saturday and Saturday night, with a few additional twisters reported in southeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. The majority that struck Oklahoma occurred between 9 p.m. and midnight and repeatedly targeted a narrow zone of communities near and just east of Interstate 35 between the Texas border and Oklahoma City.

Sulphur may have been hit by two tornadoes within an hour. One tornado caused major destruction about 10 p.m.; as the next storm closed in on the ravaged community, a new tornado warning was issued and urged that "first responders need to prepare for additional tornado impacts immediately!!!" Storm chaser video confirmed that downtown Sulphur was hit, with most buildings either severely damaged or destroyed.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Okla., issued tornado warnings continuously between 8:59 p.m. and 1 a.m. At one point, five simultaneous "PDS" -- Particularly Dangerous Situation -- tornado warnings were in effect.

Ardmore, Okla., was hit by a tornado about 9:30 p.m. It carved through the west side of town and tossed debris up to 20,000 feet high, indicating that it was probably a tornado of at least EF3 strength on the 0-to-5 Enhanced Fujita scale. Two additional tornadoes came very close to or sideswiped the town within the next 90 minutes to two hours.

Holdenville, Okla., was hit by a tornado about 10:45 p.m. Doppler radar highlighted a telltale hook of rain and hail arcing around the rotating updraft associated with the tornado. A blue splotch also appeared where radar detected spiked or irregularly shaped objects at cloud level. That was debris lofted by the tornado.

Quick-hitting, weaker tornadoes spun up on the northern band of a line of storms that passed just south of Oklahoma City, impacting Cole, Dibble and Norman. One or more tornadoes danced dangerously close to the University of Oklahoma campus. Those were "northern bookend vortex" tornadoes, or smaller, brief tornadoes that form when the northern end of a squall line curls back on itself, acquiring counterclockwise rotation. That's often enough to yield narrow funnels.

CONVEYOR BELT

The meteorological setup was a complicated one. Forecasters were confident of high-impact, dangerous storms. They were initially expected to come in several rounds, possibly starting before lunchtime Saturday.

A weather balloon launch that morning revealed that a "cap" was present, or a lid of warm air above the ground that would suppress storm growth. That prevented storms from forming most of the day. Even through sunset, only a few tornadoes had been reported across Oklahoma, mainly over rural areas.

All that changed around dark, when the low-level jet stream -- a conveyor belt of moisture and strong winds from the south, several thousand feet high -- ramped up. The jet stream helped break the cap, allowing storms to form and also helping to energize them.

The jet stream fed two areas of storms: a squall line that approached out of southwest Oklahoma and more scattered rotating thunderstorms -- or supercells -- ahead of the line.

The supercells surfed the low-level jet stream from south to north, while acquiring strong rotation and producing intense tornadoes.

Because of the conveyor belt-like nature of the low-level jet stream, storms riding the jet "trained," or moved repeatedly over the same areas. That's why some communities were affected by tornadoes multiple times.

It was among the most severe local tornado outbreaks in memory, with back-to-back-to-back tornadoes reminiscent of historic tornado outbreaks like those in 1974 or 2011 -- albeit on a smaller scale.

OTHER STATES HIT

Residents in other states were also digging out from storm damage. A tornado in suburban Omaha, Neb., demolished homes and businesses Saturday as it moved for miles through farmland and into subdivisions, then slammed an Iowa town.

The tornado damage began Friday afternoon near Lincoln, Neb. An industrial building in Lancaster County was hit, causing it to collapse with 70 people inside. Several were trapped, but everyone was evacuated, and the three injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

One or possibly two tornadoes then spent around an hour creeping toward Omaha, leaving behind damage consistent with an EF3 twister, with winds of 135 to 165 mph, said Chris Franks, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service's Omaha office.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds spent Saturday touring the damage and arranging for assistance for the damaged communities. Formal damage assessments are still underway, but the states plan to seek federal help.

Saturday was the third day in a four-day stretch of severe weather that kicked off with severe storms across Kansas on Thursday. Friday featured 78 reported tornadoes, primarily in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa, which lay siege to neighborhoods in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas and even hit parts of the Des Moines area. Then came Saturday's storms from a separate weather system.

The National Weather Service received 35 tornado reports Saturday from northern Texas to northern Missouri. Between Friday and Sunday morning, the Weather Service issued 250 tornado warnings and 494 severe thunderstorm warnings from Texas to Michigan.

It's virtually unheard of to have tornado outbreaks two days in a row from two storm systems, but that highlights how erratic -- and dangerous -- springtime weather can be in the Plains.

More severe weather was expected Sunday, concentrated in northeast Texas, northwest Louisiana and the southwest corner of Arkansas.

Information for this article was contributed by Acacia Coronado and Sophia Tareen of The Associated Press and Matthew Cappucci, Ben Brasch and Maham Javaid of The Washington Post.

A man walks past tornado damage in Sulphur, Okla., Sunday, April 28, 2024, after severe storms hit the area the night before. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP)



This image taken from video provided by KOCO shows buildings destroyed by a tornado in Sulphur, Okla., Sunday, April 28, 2024. (KOCO via AP)



A row of buildings is left damaged by a tornado in Sulphur, Okla., Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ken Miller)



This image taken from video provided by KOCO shows a crew working on clearing debris caused by a tornado in Sulphur, Okla., Sunday, April 28, 2024. (KOCO via AP)



A school bus lies on its side after being knocked over during a tornado in Sulphur, Okla., Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ken Miller)



This image taken from video provided by KOCO shows damage caused by a tornado in Sulphur, Okla., Sunday, April 28, 2024. (KOCO via AP)



A car lies on its side after being knocked over during a tornado that tore through downtown Sulphur, Okla., Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ken Miller)



This image taken from video provided by KOCO shows damage caused by a tornado in Sulphur, Okla., Sunday, April 28, 2024. (KOCO via AP)

