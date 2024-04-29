Vientos returns, provides punch in 11th inning

NEW YORK -- Mark Vientos hit a two-run home run in the 11th inning on his second day in the majors this season to give the New York Mets a 4-2 comeback victory over the St. Louis Cardinals that prevented a three-game sweep Sunday.

"I feel like it's almost a deja vu moment. I feel like I've lived that moment over and over in my head," Vientos said. "So it was just like, let it go, let all the energy out. Just a great feeling."

New York was 0 for 15 with runners in scoring position and down to its last strike when Harrison Bader singled home automatic runner DJ Stewart from third base with the tying run.

Vientos, who singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth, then drove a 1-2 pitch from Matthew Liberatore (0-1) just beyond the glove of a leaping Michael Siani at the center-field fence.

"Those are the situations that I want to be in," Liberatore said. "I got what I wanted today and I just didn't execute."

A fired-up Vientos pumped his arms and tossed aside his helmet as he approached home plate, where he was swarmed by jubilant teammates.

It was the first walk-off RBI in the big leagues for Vientos, who made his Mets debut in 2022 and appeared in 65 games for them last year.

"I was sitting for that one pitch the whole at-bat," he said. "I finally got it and I put a good swing on it."

Disappointed by a surprise demotion to the minors at the end of spring training, Vientos was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Syracuse when outfielder Starling Marte went on the bereavement list.

Brendan Donovan singled home the go-ahead run for St. Louis in the top of the 11th after making three outstanding defensive plays earlier in the game.

Reed Garrett (5-0) worked two innings for the win, allowing just an unearned run. He joined Jesse Orosco (August 1983) as the only Mets relievers to win five games in a month.

Francisco Lindor hit a tying home run in the sixth and stole two bases for New York, which had dropped five of six.

GIANTS 3, PIRATES 2 Thairo Estrada and Mike Yastrzemski hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning, and rookie right-hander Keaton Winn (3-3) had another strong start to lead San Francisco to a victory over Pittsburgh.

NATIONALS 12, MARLINS 9 Nick Senzel homered twice and drove in five runs as Washington erased an early seven-run deficit to beat reeling Miami. Trey Lipscomb had three hits while Alex Call reached base five times on two singles, two walks and a hit by pitch for the Nationals.

PHILLIES 8, PADRES 6 Bryson Stott hit two two-run home runs, J.T. Realmuto also connected and Taijun Walker (1-0) made a slick behind-the-back catch in his season debut to help Philadelphia beat San Diego for their first road sweep of the season. The Phillies overwhelmed the Padres with nine home runs and terrific starting pitching in becoming the first team to sweep San Diego this year.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 4, ROYALS 1 Wenceel Pérez hit a two-run drive for his first major league home run, and Detroit beat Kansas City. Jake Rogers also homered for the Tigers, who have won five of seven. It was Detroit's 10th come-from-behind win of the season.

TWINS 11, ANGELS 5 Austin Martin and Alex Kiriloff drove in two runs apiece, and Minnesota stretched its winning streak to seven games while completing a weekend sweep of struggling Los Angeles.

WHITE SOX 4, RAYS 2 Erick Fedde (2-0) pitched seven-hit ball into the ninth inning, and Chicago beat Tampa Bay for a sweep of their three-game series.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 8, ROCKIES 2 Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena each hit a home run, helping Framber Valdez and Houston beat Colorado in Mexico City. Tucker and Yainer Diaz each drove in two runs as Houston swept the two-game series at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium.

BLUE JAYS 3, DODGERS 1 Kevin Gausman pitched seven solid innings for his first victory of the season, and Toronto stopped Los Angeles' six-game win streak with a 3-1 victory. Alejandro Kirk went 3 for 3 for Toronto.

BRAVES 4, GUARDIANS 3 (10) Austin Riley knocked in Ronald Acuna Jr. with a 10th inning single and Atlanta rallied late to beat Cleveland and win a three-game series between the top two teams in the majors. A.J. Minter (4-1) picked up the win by throwing a scoreless 10th inning.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, MARINERS 2 Brandon Pfaadt had a career-high 11 strikeouts, Ketel Marte broke a tie with am RBI double in the eighth inning, Christian Walker homered and Arizona beat Seattle.

RED SOX 5, CUBS 4 Tyler O'Neill hit a game-ending bloop single, and Boston topped Chicago. Jarren Duran hit a two-run triple and Connor Wong drove in two runs with a pair of two-out singles, helping Boston to the win in the rubber game of weekend set.

YANKEES 15, BREWERS 5 Aaron Judge homered in the first inning and played a central role as a baserunner during a seven-run rally in the sixth as New York defeated Milwaukee. Anthony Rizzo went 4 for 4 and hit his 300th career home run. Anthony Volpe added a three-run shot on his 23rd birthday. Judge went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI.

New York Mets' Mark Vientos hits a walkoff home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New York Mets' Mark Vientos celebrates after hitting a walkoff home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New York Mets Mark Vientos (27), center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New York Mets' Mark Vientos celebrates after hitting a walkoff home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New York Mets Mark Vientos (27), left, celebrates with Harrison Bader after hitting a walk-off home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Teammates douse New York Mets Mark Vientos, bottom left, with Gatorade after he hit a walk-off home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, right, hits a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

