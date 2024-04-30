2 arrested, face charge of aggravated robbery

HOT SPRINGS -- Two males were arrested on felony warrants early Monday stemming from allegations they robbed a man last week, hitting him with a firearm and taking the man's gun after he refused to trade.

Pablo Bucio, 18, who lists a Golf Links Road address, and a minor were taken into custody shortly before 6:30 a.m. at 951 Ridgeway Street by Garland County sheriff's investigators and members of the Sheriff's Tactical Response Team, according to a news release from Sheriff Mike McCormick.

The release notes a search warrant was executed at the Ridgeway residence "in reference to recent drive-by shootings and an associated aggravated robbery" that took place Wednesday. A stolen firearm associated with the robbery and "some illegal narcotics" were also found in the residence during the search.

Bucio was served with warrants for aggravated robbery, punishable by up to life in prison, aggravated assault and theft of property over $1,000, each punishable by up to six years.

Bucio was held in lieu of a $135,000 bond and was set to appear Monday in Garland County District Court. According to court records, Bucio lists no prior felony history, but had pleaded guilty on Dec. 12, 2023, to possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to one year of probation.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, a local man called 911 to report being robbed in the area of Barnwood Place, off East Grand Avenue, by a known suspect he knew as "Pablo" and two unknown Black males.

The man stated he got a phone call from "Pablo" asking him if he had a pistol he wanted to trade for a Taurus G3 pistol. The man told him he did not want to trade firearms, but "Pablo" told him he was just down the street from the man's residence and asked him to meet him to "talk about it."

The man said he walked down the street and met with "Pablo" and two unknown males who were in a white Chevrolet passenger car. He said "Pablo" asked him again if he was willing to trade his SCCY 9mm pistol for the Taurus pistol and the man again told him "no."

At that point, "Pablo" allegedly struck the man on his left knee with the muzzle of his firearm and then one of the male passengers got out of the white car and kicked the man in the ribs.

The man said he and the passenger struggled over the victim's gun, but the passenger was finally able to take it from him and then they all "sped off" in the white car.

On Thursday, the victim was interviewed by sheriff's investigators and reportedly showed them a photo of the male he knew as "Pablo," and the investigators recognized the male as Bucio.

The victim noted he has known "Pablo" for several years and was "positive" he was the one who hit with the firearm during the robbery. A warrant for Bucio's arrest was issued on Thursday.