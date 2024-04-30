2 people killed, 1 injured in 2 crashes on Arkansas roads on Monday

Two people were killed and another hurt in two crashes on Arkansas roads Monday, preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement state.

Leah Bieberich, 30, of Harrison was killed around 12:40 p.m. when the 2012 Dodge Caravan she was driving west on Arkansas 43 near Harrison crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Ram Promaster head-on, a report from Harrison police states.

The driver of the Ram, 50-year-old Christopher Roberts of Harrison, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An officer investigating the wreck reported that is was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.

Marvin Bean, 86, of Clarksville was fatally struck by a 2008 Mazda around 8:34 p.m. while crossing North College Avenue in Clarksville using a marked crosswalk, a report from the Arkansas State Police states.

The driver of the Mazda, who was not identified in the report, was not listed as being injured.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry.