Arkansas PBS appropriation falls short in state House

The Arkansas House failed to pass an appropriation for Arkansas PBS on Tuesday after some lawmakers had sought last week to reduce the network’s cash spending authority.

House Bill 1008 would authorize $8.96 million in spending authority for cash funds for the public television network, plus $6.2 million in spending authority for state funds for personnel and operating expenses. The House voted 68-18 for the bill, failing to reach the 75-vote threshold needed for budget bills to pass the chamber.

The cash appropriations for the agency include grants, fees, donations and interests, while the network receives $6.1 million from the state’s general revenue budget.

While there was no discussion over the bill on the House floor Tuesday, the bill was debated in committee Thursday. An amendment, proposed by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, that would reduce the cash appropriation for Arkansas PBS by 20% from $8.9 million to $7.1 million for fiscal year 2025 fell short of clearing the Joint Budget Committee on Thursday.



