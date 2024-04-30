Bentonville Public Library to be closed May 20 to June 2 amid renovations

BENTONVILLE -- The public library announced Monday it will be closed for two weeks starting May 20 due to its ongoing renovation project.

Staff will prepare books for the library's Summer Reading Program, rearrange some of the facility's layout and move the Friends Book Store across the hall from its current location during that time, according to a city news release.

The library will also replace its heat and air units and install a new book-sorting system, among other changes people can expect when the library reopens June 3.

"Most exciting is the viewing window that will greet patrons inside the front doors, allowing them to see our new sorter in action," the release states. "The circulation and registration desks will be relocated farther into the library, closer to the Coughlin Reading Hearth, to make room for the construction of our new reception area."

People won't be able to place holds on materials, use locker pick-ups at the main library or Bentonville Community Center or reach staff for phone inquiries during the closure, according to the release. However, they can check out books and audiovisual materials at the Community Center, as well as return materials at the drive-thru or Community Center book drops while not accruing fees. The library also offers online resources through its website and app.

Construction will continue in existing areas of the library and on the expansion this summer, though the library will remain open, according to the release. The renovation project is expected to be mostly complete this fall. Furniture will be installed and collections rearranged afterward.

"The springtime renovations allow us to prepare our library for the exciting improvements to come later this year," Library Director Hadi Dudley said. "We appreciate our patrons' patience and understanding as we make their beloved library even better."

Dudley has said plans for the expansion and renovation project call for a 22,750-square-foot addition to the library's existing 38,500 square feet. There will be an expansion of the children's department with a new, larger story time space and craft area; a reimagined teen zone with study and collaboration spaces; a makerspace area for all ages; and more meeting and collaboration rooms for the community to use. There also will be a book club lounge, expanded veranda and outdoor space.

The full project is budgeted at $16.75 million.