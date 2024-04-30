Boeing taps debt market, sells $10B in bonds

Boeing Co. raised $10 billion from a bond sale on Monday that attracted about $77 billion of orders and allowed the plane-maker to ease some of its financial strains by refinancing part of its huge debt load.

The outsized demand for the bonds -- which Boeing attracted by initially dangling a relatively juicy yield premium to prospective investors -- allowed the company to ultimately shrink that premium before it priced.

The deal comes just days after the company posted a first-quarter loss and said it burned through $3.9 billion, prompting Moody's Ratings to cut the aviation giant's credit grade to the edge of junk. Boeing shares rose as much as 3.6% on Monday.

The company sold bonds in six portions, with maturities ranging from three to 40 years, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who is not authorized to speak publicly. The issuance will likely take care of the company's refinancing needs until the first quarter of 2026, according to CreditSights Inc., a research firm.

The strong investor demand helped the risk premiums on all tranches to shrink when the deal launched, the latest sign that U.S. credit markets remain wide open despite growing fears that persistent inflation will prevent the Federal Reserve from lowering interest rates.

Investors have yanked cash from high-grade bond funds for the first time this year and the market is on pace for its worst performance since September on a total return basis.

Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West said last week during a conference call that he intends to protect the company's investment-grade rating and that the company still has access to $10 billion of untapped credit lines.

Boeing plans to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. West said last week that it is monitoring its access to cash and believes it still has "significant market access" if it needs to supplement liquidity.

Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. are managing the bond deal. Citi, BofA and Wells Fargo declined to comment while JPMorgan didn't respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Boeing declined to comment and referred Bloomberg to comments from its CFO in the recent earnings call. West said Boeing is committed to managing its balance sheet in a "prudent manner" with the goal of prioritizing its investment grade rating.