BP keeps its focus on Gulf of Mexico

For a company that made its name with frontier oil discoveries from Iran to Alaska, BP PLC is notably absent from today's hottest new oil plays. The company's head of exploration and production is just fine with that.

Investors in ExxonMobil Corp. have the excitement of huge discoveries in Guyana, and TotalEnergies SE and Shell PLC can look to promising deepwater finds in Namibia. But for BP, real value lies in an intensely drilled region where the company has decades of experience -- the Gulf of Mexico.

"I don't feel jealous," said Gordon Birrell, executive vice president of production and operations, when asked about his rivals' recent exploration success. "We've got a lot of resource to be developed."

Exploration has long been a key metric for big oil companies, but BP's total proved oil and gas reserves of 6.8 billion barrels are about a third less than its European peers Shell and TotalEnergies. That gap grows to 40% to 60% when compared to U.S. majors ExxonMobil and Chevron Corp.

The relative deficit in BP's reserves is largely the result of its exit from Russia's state-run oil giant Rosneft PJSC after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. That move was followed by most other major oil companies, many of which have written off the value of their investments in the country and see little prospect of returning. Yet the sting was greatest for BP, which took an impairment of $24.4 billion, lost a third of its oil and gas production and about 50% of its reported reserves.

"We did exit Russia, we did write the reserves off. It was a big number, there's no question," Birrell said in an interview in London. "But what we're left with is 18 billion barrels of good stuff, so it's not a problem."

An engineer by training, Birrell has spent the bulk of his career at BP. The 61-year-old Scotsman's interest in oil and gas was piqued as a child when a drilling rig turned up near his dad's farm in Fife. He jumped on his bike to take a look and a geologist working there showed him around. Oil was eventually discovered at the site, but it was too viscous to flow and ended up being left in the ground.

Birrell's current focus has echoes of this childhood story. A significant portion of those 18 billion barrels -- a number that quantifies resources that meet BP's internal expectations for return on investment and is larger than figured for proved reserves under the official Securities and Exchange Commission's definition -- are in the Gulf of Mexico. BP's plan for the region relies on discoveries made more than a decade ago that were initially too difficult to develop, but can now be tapped thanks to technological advances.

Fields such as Kaskida and Tiber are found in a geological layer known as the Paleogene -- a formation that's under such high pressure that it exceeded the capability of most equipment when the discoveries were made. After the initial exploration drilling, BP had to step back and wait for drilling technology to improve.

"That code has been cracked and BP held on to its leases Kaskida and Tiber," said Mfon Usoro, a principal analyst at researcher Wood Mackenzie Ltd. "The technology is commercial in the market. That's what has brought these projects to the forefront."

Today's rigs can withstand pressures as high as 20,000 pounds per square inch, making it possible for BP to complete the wells. Still, tapping the Paleogene doesn't come cheap.

"Deeper means higher cost," Usoro said. Wood Mackenzie calculates that the cost of producing a barrel from the Paleogene is in the mid- to high $40s. That's more expensive than other parts of the Gulf of Mexico and far above the $7 and $9 at BP's assets in the Permian and the Eagle Ford shale formations, respectively, according to company data.

But it's still competitive in a global portfolio, thanks to the region's attractive fiscal terms and widespread existing infrastructure, Usoro said. "With the Gulf of Mexico, you tend to have that long, stable cash flow after that upfront investment," she said.

BP is on track to invest $7 billion in the Gulf of Mexico from 2022 to 2025 and expects 350,000 barrels of oil a day there in the second half of this decade, up from less than 270,000 barrels a day last year.

The company remains the second-largest producer in the region behind Shell, according to Wood Mackenzie. Developing Kaskida and Tiber would cement that position and consolidate the company's recovery from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon catastrophe, which killed 11 people and caused the biggest offshore oil spill in U.S. history. BP is still counting the cost of that disaster and expects to pay out more than $1 billion in compensation this year.

Neither Kaskida nor Tiber have been given the green light. BP hopes to reach a final investment decision on the former project this year, with Tiber following later. The main challenge remaining in the developments is finding slots in shipyards to build their offshore production facilities, Chief Executive Officer Murray Auchincloss told analysts in February.