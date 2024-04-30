Marriages

Payne Webb, 24, and Taylor Mayo, both of North Little Rock.

Kory Saphner, 32, of Niota, Tenn. and Katherine Proctor, 32, of North Little Rock.

Herman Ramos Sandoval, 31, and Deysi Barrios Escobar, 31, both of Little Rock.

Timothy Espejo, 23, and Katie Walthall, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Paul Smith, 56, and Kris Brower, 54, both of Little Rock.

Maria Catungal, 33, and Kelly Jarrell, 40, both of Sherwood.

Manuel Renteria, 21, and Silvia Cazares, 21, both of Little Rock.

Gonzalo Marquez Ortega, 26, and Erika Velazquez Cadena, 41, both of Little Rock.

Cedric Harris, 29, and Jawariyah Rogers, 23, both of McGehee.

Dustin Johnson, 35, and Lakesia Morrison, 36, both of North Little Rock.

John McCauley, 52, and Heidi Skurat Harris, 48, both of Little Rock.

Cooper Holmes, 37, of Sherwood and Jennifer Chilton, 29, of Little Rock.

Bryson Thresher, 28, and Kimberly Schnars, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

24-1383. Shermara Kendrix v. Christopher Kendrix.

24-1384. Johnathan Austin v. Taneisha West.

24-1386. Boyd Black v. Michele Black.

24-1390. Lavetta Steveson v. Brandon Richardson.

24-1391. Patty Cole v. Phillip Cole.

24-1393. Sadie Luna v. Jeric Ewing.

24-1396. Morgan Stangle v. Trenton Castleberry.

24-1398. Terrance Manuel v. Deborah Manuel.

24-1399. Veronica Myorga v. Humberto Guzmanw.

24-1400. Michael Williams Jr. v. Najmath McClure.

24-1401. Suzanne Diel v. Andrew Diel.

24-1403. Erin Wakefield v. Jackie Wakefield.

24-1404. Steven Nail v. Rechell Reeder-Nail.

24-1405. Katoria Nelson v. Justin Nelson.

24-1408. Barry Poindexter v. Terika Poindexter.

GRANTED

23-1422. Yolanda Milton v. Terrell Milton.

23-3385. Moesha Livingston v. D'Angelo Livingston.

23-3629. Jimmy Reeves v. Alice Reeves.

24-420. Jamie Head v. Daniel Head.

24-791. Britney White v. Lamar White.

24-904. Madison Bayne v. Jacob Hubert.

24-913. Charles Mason v. Laura Mason.

24-951. Hayley Holland v. Braxton Holland.