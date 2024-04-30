Downtown Fayetteville Coalition touts successes, looks ahead during annual meeting

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Downtown Fayetteville Coalition showcased its accomplishments from the past year and shared plans for the future during its inaugural annual meeting Monday at Fayetteville Town Center.

The coalition's goal is to maintain the authenticity and personality of Fayetteville in downtown, said Kelly Rich, coalition director.

The coalition has hosted multiple events since Falltober -- its first event last October. Rich said she heard attendees of the event saying the event felt like "old Fayetteville."

The coalition worked with project consulting firm Public Sphere Projects to develop a strategy for the next several years. Rich presented the plan at the meeting.

Public Sphere Projects' work was funded by the Tyson Family Foundation, Rich said.

One of the things the consulting group did was a survey for coalition stakeholders and board members. According to the survey, participants want more public events, business support, place-making initiatives, and leadership and advocacy.

The survey also showed most participants agreed downtown needs better parking, but there is good entertainment.

CREATING EVENTS

Rich said the organization will focus on a few different aspects when planning and creating events.

The coalition plans to have events that prioritize downtown businesses. Rich said a way the group is doing that already is by having events on Sundays. Businesses have expressed they already have busy Saturdays but could benefit from a crowd on Sunday.

Guest vendors at events won't sell items that compete with existing downtown businesses and vendors won't be positioned in front of stores, she said.

The coalition will partner with downtown businesses and ask them to help host the event. Downtown businesses will not be charged vendor fees, Rich said.

Molly Rawn, chief executive officer of the city's tourism bureau, Experience Fayetteville, said a goal of the coalition is to serve as a liaison between the city and downtown businesses and property owners. Rich has been serving as a point of contact and held several meetings between downtown merchants and city officials, she said.

Most of the coalition's operating money comes from the city. Experience Fayetteville covers Rich's salary, and the coalition has earned revenue and sponsorships from hosting events, Rawn said. The coalition also has received donations.

PARTNERING WITH BUSINESSES

The Downtown Fayetteville Coalition plans to have a "Facade Grant Program" for downtown businesses, offering a 50% matching grant for front-facing, exterior improvements. The group will match amounts from $200 to $2,000.

Rich said the grant will be used to help small, sprucing-up projects such as signage, awnings and electrical.

Rawn said the program is being developed and is not open for applications. She said it will be a reimbursable grant.

Two people were added to the coalition's board during Monday's meeting, creating a total of 11 members. The two members voted in were Leah Jordan, owner of Pearl's Books, and Jeremy Hudson, CEO of Specialized Real Estate Group.

Rawn, who also serves as board vice president, held the vote with existing board members present.

Earlier this year, the coalition hired its second employee, Ellen Carroll, as the marketing and events coordinator.

Kelly Rich, director of the Downtown Fayetteville Coalition, speaks Monday during the group's inaugural annual meeting at Fayetteville Town Center. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)



