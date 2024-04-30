Eight people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Centerton

Eric McFarland, 29, of 4268 Canna Loop in Harrison, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. McFarland was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Buster Harrell, 27, of 12795 Recreation Drive in Lowell, was arrested Friday in connection with being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft of property and a parole violation. Harrell was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $1,500 bond.

Mikion Culbertson, 20, of 1680 E. Hammond St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Culbertson was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Theresa Baker, 60, of 4250 N. Valley Lake Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver. Baker was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on felony citation.

Conner Watkins, 22, of 5 W. Augusta Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Watkins was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Johnson

Devon Bethea, 37, of 625 Henryetta St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Bethea was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

Joseph Mims, 29, of 2003 Commons Circle in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Mims was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Francisco Vergara, 43, of 283 Erin Place in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with second-degree battery. Vergara was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of $25,000 bond.