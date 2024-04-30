Former Marshall linebacker Stephen Dix commits to Arkansas football

Arkansas secured its second linebacker commitment this spring Tuesday with the pledge of former Marshall linebacker Stephen Dix Jr.

Dix, 6-1 and 237 pounds, signed with Florida State as a part of the 2020 class and played 21 games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He missed the 2022 season due to injury.

He transferred to Marshall for the 2023 season and recorded 67 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries, 1 pass breakup and 1 recovered fumble last year for the Thundering Herd.

Dix arrived in Fayetteville around noon Monday for an official visit and left Tuesday afternoon.

"This is probably one of the best visits I've been on in all of the recruiting I've ever had,” Dix said. “Really love the family here. Love the energy I get from the coaches. Just had an awesome time. I'm very excited about here.”

Two sophomores and a redshirt freshman make up three of Arkansas’ top linebackers. Dix sees his experience being a plus in the linebacker room.

"Absolutely coming in, I think I would have the opportunity to impact especially with this group,” Dix said. “Definitely been looking at them over the course of being here. A talented group without a doubt. I would just add a little more experience. I think what they have is awesome I would just add a little to it overall."

He entered the NCAA transfer portal last week as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. Jacksonville State linebacker Larry Worth pledged to Arkansas last week.

Dix, who reports a 365-pound bench press and 650-pound squat, had 59 tackles, 1 pass breakup and 1 quarterback hurry during his time at Florida State.

He said an admiration of Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams played a big role in his decision.

"Definitely because of Coach T-Will,” Dix said. “I think he is an awesome coach. Seeing him how he is I think he would help me grow not only as a player, but as a man. He loves ball just like I love ball. [He can] help me get to where I want to go. Anything I need help with he said he will do anything to help me out that I need."

Arkansas assistant linebackers coach and senior analyst Jake Trump also assisted in the recruitment of Dix.

ESPN rated Dix a 4-star recruit, the No. 22 outside linebacker and No. 236 overall prospect as a senior at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla. prior to him signing with the Seminoles.

Dix is the fifth transfer to commit to the Razorbacks this spring.