Henderson becomes youngest to 10 homers in April

BALTIMORE -- Gunnar Henderson led off the first inning with a homer to become the youngest player in major league history with 10 before May 1 and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the New York Yankees 2-0 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Grayson Rodriguez threw 5 2/3 shutout innings for Baltimore, which won the first meeting of the season between the top two teams in the AL East.

After fouling off the previous three pitches, the 22-year-old Henderson lined a 2-2 knuckle-curve over the wall in right field off Clarke Schmidt (2-1). Henderson tied the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout for the major league lead in homers.

Henderson's ninth homer of the month tied him with Chris Davis (2013) and Manny Machado (2018) for the third most in April in Orioles history. Brady Anderson hit 11 in 1996 and Frank Robinson had 10 in 1969.

"I'd like to say I know I can do it, but it definitely would be a little surprising," Henderson said when asked if he thought before the season he would have 10 home runs before the end of April. "I'm definitely feeling good a little bit."

It was enough of a cushion for Rodriguez (4-1), who matched a career-high with 101 pitches while allowing at least one runner in each inning he worked. He allowed five hits, struck out three and walked three.

"We pitched so well against a really, really tough lineup, starting with Grayson," Baltimore Manager Brandon Hyde said. "Grayson was absolutely outstanding. Really good fastball with changeup tonight. Thought he kept them off balance extremely well."

Rodriguez has not allowed a run in 12 career innings against the Yankees.

New York left 10 men on base and was 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

"We had our chances tonight," Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said. "We had probably 10, 12 baserunners. We've had some of those nights where we got shut down when we had a lot of traffic. We just didn't come up with a big hit, and they obviously kept us in the ballpark."

Baltimore added an insurance run in the eighth. Caleb Ferguson hit Henderson with a pitch with one out, and Adley Rutschman singled to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Henderson moved up to third on a flyout. Clay Holmes entered and induced a ground ball by Anthony Santander, but shortstop Anthony Volpe booted it to allow Henderson to score.

Danny Coulombe recorded three outs for his first save.

BLUE JAYS 6, ROYALS 5 Justin Turner hit two home runs, Danny Jansen added a solo homer and Toronto held on to beat Kansas City on Monday night. Turner hit a two-run home run in the first inning and had a leadoff homer in the third. It was the 16th multihomer game of his career. Jansen also connected in the third, his second. The Blue Jays scored more than five runs for the first time in 21 games, ending a streak that dated back to a 9-8 loss at Yankee Stadium on April 6.

TWINS 3, WHITE SOX 2 Max Kepler had a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning, and Minnesota beat Chicago for their eighth straight win. Byron Buxton doubled to lead off the ninth against John Brebbia (0-1). Kepler, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth, then drove him in with a line-drive single to right. Caleb Thielbar pitched out of a first-and-third jam in the ninth, striking out Korey Lee to end the game after walking Tommy Pham and giving up a two-out single to Robbie Grossman.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 7, MARLINS 2 CJ Abrams hit a two-run homer and Washington beat Miami, completing a four-game sweep of the NL's worst club in front of a season-low 6,376 fans at LoanDepot Park. The Marlins, who made the playoffs last season, have lost seven straight to fall to 6-24. That's their worst skid since opening the season 0-9. Jake Irvin allowed 2 runs on 4 hits in 6 innings, bouncing back from allowing 12 hits and 6 runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his previous start. Ildemaro Vargas had two hits and an RBI for the Nationals, who swept Miami over four games for the first time since Sept. 18-21, 2014.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 1, BREWERS 0 Ryan Pepiot and three relievers combined on a three-hit shutout and Tampa Bay withstood a ninth-inning comeback attempt to beat Milwaukee. Milwaukee Manager Pat Murphy was ejected in the ninth inning after arguing a call that prevented the Brewers from scoring the apparent tying run. Pepiot continued his recent surge and outdueled Bryse Wilson to help Tampa Bay win for just the second time in its last eight games. The Rays staggered into Milwaukee after losing three consecutive games to the Chicago White Sox.

