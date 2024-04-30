Ruby Reynolds, 15, of Braunton, England, said, "I didn't realize when I first found the piece of ichthyosaur bone how important it was," after a dinosaur fossil she and her father discovered on a beach shed light on the largest marine reptile known to science.

Christopher Dizefalo, 26, was charged with abduction of a child after police say they found the 16-year-old daughter of Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield with Dizefalo in a white van in San Francisco after a weeklong search.

Sandra Doorley, district attorney for Monroe County, N.Y., said, "I failed you," and "for that I am so sorry" in a public apology after police video showed her cursing at an officer who tried to give her a speeding ticket and telling him to "just go away."

Cheng "Charlie" Saephan, of Portland, Ore., an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years, said, "I will be able to provide for my family and my health," after he was identified as one of the winners of a historic $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot.

Deyvin Morales and Karla Lopez-Gutierrez, both 29, were sentenced to 47 and 26 years in prison respectively for carjacking and kidnapping an FBI employee in South Dakota in 2022.

Henry Tse, a Hong Kong activist, said, "It's a return to normal life" as he received a new ID card reflecting his gender change after a yearslong legal battle over a policy requiring full gender-affirmation surgery to change the document.

Jose Mujica, former president of Uruguay, said, "This is obviously very complicated," as he announced he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer during a routine medical checkup.

Whitney Blomquist of Washington state said she was "not sure what to do" when three of four zebras that had escaped from their trailer galloped into her neighborhood and ended up in her backyard shortly before they were recaptured with the help of rodeo professionals.

Rogelio Villarreal, a doctor doing his medical residency in Mexico, said, "It's cool not to be the underdog for once in my life" after he received two pairs of earrings that Cartier had mistakenly listed for $14 instead of $14,000, with officials backing his position that the luxury jewelry maker should honor the advertised price.