Wasn't fitting choice

While it was certainly fitting for David Pryor's coffin to rest in the state Capitol building, it saddened me to see in the newspaper a photograph of it sitting on a rolling casket stand rather than on something more substantial. Such a decision was not fitting.

The state of Arkansas should do better when honoring the great and the good who have served this state and the nation with such distinction. Perhaps the governor's office should have spent money on a permanent catafalque to show the state's respect for those it wishes to honor rather than on a lectern for lesser purposes.

LARRY R. BENFIELD

Little Rock

Outrage of Huckabee

Those of us in Arkansas remember the outrage Mike Huckabee expressed when then-Gov. Jim Guy Tucker was convicted. We recall the sheer venom coming from the then Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee about the black stain on our state that a convicted governor was remaining in office. We recall Mike Huckabee addressing the media, and citizens of this state, about how a corrupt governor couldn't possibly remain in a constitutional office owing to his convictions.

We also recall Mike Huckabee was running for another office at the time, and thus stepped on the toes of the Hutchinson family with his dithering about who should run for which office. Rest assured, we citizens have noticed the daughter of Mike Huckabee, the current governor, has resisted at every turn coming clean about a $19,000 lectern. We have noticed that, apparently, corruption is just fine when allegedly committed by a family member of Mike Huckabee.

We citizens of Arkansas deserve answers to how our tax dollars were spent. We citizens of Arkansas deserve transparency from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. We citizens of Arkansas deserve the outrage of Mike Huckabee about corruption. We citizens of Arkansas will not get any "outrage" from the Huckabee family.

As I tell my conservative friends, "Yes, I'm a silly Democrat and I haven't learned the criminal justice system is in place to keep Democrats in line. The criminal justice system isn't in place to hold accountable Republican corruption."

I'm told, "Nothing to see here, folks, move along now."

Can I get a visitation with the lectern any time soon, Governor Sanders? I'd sure like to see it and snap a few pictures of it.

STEVE FOSTER

Greenland

Someone like Pryor

After reading Mack McLarty's column on Sunday, I have to say that I agree with everything he said about this public servant. David Pryor served as governor and was elected to other posts representing our state.

Unlike the current occupant in the mansion and the current U.S. senator, Pryor was for everybody--not for self-gain or supporting an agenda that was against democracy. We need someone with David Pryor's integrity to step up for Arkansas now. Not someone who wants to promote their own agenda for personal gain.

FRED SMITH

Little Rock

Address national debt

You know the old saying "going to hell in a hand basket"? Well, that's the situation that we find ourselves in now regarding our national debt. The current national debt is north of $34 trillion and climbing fast.

How much is a trillion dollars? Well, a million dollars is a lot of money, but a billion is a thousand million. Multiply that billion by a thousand and you've got a trillion. That is a whole lot of money. The Congressional Budget Office predicts that we will continue to add an average of $2 trillion annually for the next decade.

There are only two ways to reverse the process. We can increase taxes and/or reduce spending. It's becoming increasingly clear that our Congress is not capable of reducing spending. On the other hand, they seem to be quite willing to increase taxes. Republicans claim to favor smaller government, but they have joined the Democrats in spending money like a drunken sailor.

I believe our only hope is to convene a constitutional convention to pass a Balanced Budget Amendment to our Constitution. This process is underway. Today, 28 states, including Arkansas, have passed resolutions calling for a convention to pass the amendment. Only six more states are needed to achieve the 34 required. I've got my fingers crossed; something has to change.

GORDON GONDEK

Little Rock

A perfect description

In my reading of the April 24 letters, I learned of the word "pratfall," which sent me to the dictionary. It is indeed a perfect description for "Her Majesty."

CHARLES BROWN

Fairfield Bay

Willing to take stand

John Brummett's column about the timidity of Arkansas' Democratic legislators spoke directly to one reason we Democrats find ourselves now few and far between: Why run for the Legislature if one hasn't backbone to speak for one's beliefs?

Of course, speaking for one's beliefs--those beliefs being mostly those of the Republican legislators--is the reason our state is in such a mess. I find myself wondering if any of them even finished high school, including Democrats who won't take a stand. They knew full well that the crypto-mining act was flawed; yet, they demurred.

I am proud to say that my senator took a stand and voted for the bill to undo some of the harm made by the original act. Being a Democrat, such a stand I would have expected from my party's legislators.

PATTIE SHINN

Huntsville

She's still a puppet

You know, I'm getting tired of Alexa Henning not responding to questions about Gov. Sarah Sanders' personal involvement in questionable political peccadilloes. Why can't Governor Sanders speak for herself? My guess is that she is incapable of any cognitive response requiring intelligence.

She was a Trump puppet and her strings will always be pulled by other idiots.

NEAL WHEELER

Mountain Home