Man arrested after fatal shooting in Delight

Pike County deputies on Saturday arrested a man on a murder charge at the scene of a fatal shooting that had just occurred, a Monday post on Facebook states.

Deputies responded on Saturday to a report of a shooting at a residence in Delight and located a person who had been shot lying dead on the ground, the post states. Christian Buster was still at the scene and was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. The post did not name the victim or give the time the shooting occurred.

Arkansas State Police agents arrived to help in the investigation, the post states. It's common for state police to assist smaller law enforcement agencies in homicide investigations.

Buster was being held in the Pike County jail on Tuesday with no bond amount listed, an online inmate roster showed.