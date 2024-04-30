Motorcyclist killed in highway collision

An Iowa man was killed in a vehicle-related crash in Sharp County on Saturday, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Samuel Break, 54, of Iowa City, Iowa, died after the Suzuki VZ800 motorcycle he was driving on Arkansas 175 crashed into a trailer pulled by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police stated.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m., the report stated.

Troopers at the scene reported that the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the incident, according to the report.