Multiple people injured in shooting on I-630 in Little Rock

A shooting on I-630 in Little Rock injured multiple people Tuesday evening, an Arkansas State Police spokesperson said.

Police responded around 6 p.m. to the area near the Pine and Cedar street exits and located several people who had been injured, spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said.

The victims were receiving treatment at multiple hospitals, and Murphy said she wasn't yet sure of their conditions.

Police were still investigating, and Murphy said she wasn't yet able to provide further details on the shooting or information on any suspects.