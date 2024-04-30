French actor Gérard Depardieu will face a criminal trial in October over the alleged sexual assaults in 2021 of two women, prosecutors said Monday. Depardieu, 75, who previously has denied any wrongdoing, was detained for questioning by police in Paris for several hours earlier Monday. His lawyer, Christian Saint-Palais, later declined to comment to reporters other than to say that the actor was no longer in custody. The Paris public prosecutor's office said in a statement that the actor has been summoned to appear before the court. A trial will start in October "for sexual assaults likely to have been committed in September 2021" against "two victims, on the set of the film 'The Green Shutters,'" the statement said. It did not name the accusers. Newspaper Le Parisien has reported that a 53-year-old movie decorator has alleged that Depardieu grabbed her and kneaded her waist, stomach and breasts during filming for "The Green Shutters," according to the woman's lawyer, Carine Durrieu Diebolt, when she filed the complaint to the Paris prosecutor's office in February. In an open letter last October, Depardieu said: "I have never, ever abused a woman." Depardieu was also handed preliminary rape and sexual assault charges in 2020 following allegations from actor Charlotte Arnould. In that case, the investigating judge completed his probe on April 17 and transferred the file to the Paris public prosecutor's office "to review and determine next steps in the proceeding," the prosecutor's office said Monday.

Two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone shared recently that she would like to be called by her given name -- Emily Stone. In a joint interview with "The Curse" co-star Nathan Fielder, Fielder said that he would be using the "La La Land" and "Poor Things" actor's actual name during the interview. "Her name's Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally," Fielder told the Hollywood Reporter. "So when there's people that don't know her, I end up saying Emma. But I'm going to just say Emily from here on." "You can say Emma. You can say anything," Stone replied. She noted that people call her Emily when they get to know her. "It's just because my name was taken (by another actress in the Screen Actors Guild)," Stone explained. "Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore. Just call me Emily.' Nathan calls me Em, which is easier." Stone, 35, initially registered with SAG as Riley Stone when she was about 16 but changed it to Emma Stone later. "For about six months I was called Riley," Stone told W magazine in 2017. "I landed a guest spot on 'Malcolm in the Middle,' and one day they were calling, 'Riley! Riley! Riley! We need you on set, Riley!' and I had no idea who they were talking to. At that moment, I realized that I just couldn't be Riley. So I became Emma."