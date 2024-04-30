Nation's top transfer guard Johnell Davis commits to Calipari and Arkansas basketball

Johnell Davis, college basketball's top transfer guard, committed to Arkansas Coach John Calipari on Tuesday.

Veteran basketball analyst Jeff Goodman was first to report Davis is expected to sign with Arkansas. Davis reportedly officially visited the Hogs over the weekend.

Davis, 6-4 and 203 pounds, was co-American Athletic Conference Player of the Year after averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists at Florida Atlantic. He shot 48.3% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range.

On3.com rates him the No. 1 prospect in the NCAA transfer portal.

He helped lead the Owls to the 2023 Final Four when he averaged 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 48.6% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the three-point line that season.

Davis has a career free-throw percentage of 84.5% and had 155 steals in his four seasons at FAU.

A native Gary, Ind., Davis has also declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. He has until May 29 to withdraw from the draft and maintain his college eligibility.

Davis is the sixth addition to Calipari's roster since he was hired as Arkansas' coach April 10.



