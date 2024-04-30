Suppliers make pitch

to Walmex at summit

Walmart Inc.'s unit in Mexico brought more than 350 would-be suppliers from around the country to Mexico City last week to pitch their products to the company's buyers.

Walmart Mexico, often called Walmex, held its second annual Walmart Growth Summit Mexico on Thursday.

The company holds the event to source products made, grown or assembled in Mexico and to promote the growth of local economies, Walmart said in a news release.

Walmex accepted applications from businesses between Jan. 15 and Feb. 16. Those who met the program's quality and commercial criteria were invited to the event.

Participants attended sessions to learn about different areas of Walmex, such as Global Sourcing and Walmart International Marketplace.

And much like in Walmart's Open Call initiative in the U.S., they got 30-minute individual meetings to present their products to the Walmex purchasing team.

Open Call was created 10 years ago to promote Walmart's sourcing of products grown, made or assembled in the U.S. This year, a Walmart Growth Summit in India was held in February, and one in Chile is planned in May.

-- Serenah McKay

PC Hardware marks

75 years in business

PC Hardware, one of the nation's leading subcontractors for commercial architectural and residential hardware, is celebrating 75 years in business, the company said Monday.

Founded in 1949 as a supplier of residential hardware, lighting and plumbing fixtures, PC Hardware now serves residential, commercial and industrial customers with 335 nationwide employees, including close to 100 in Central and Northwest Arkansas. It has locations in North Little Rock and Lowell.

The company does work in design assistance, pre-construction, product solutions, installation, access control and safety as well as location safety and closed-circuit monitoring.

Projects listed on its website include work on the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Texas, and Liberty Mutual's headquarters in Boston.

"Reaching the milestone of 75 years is a testament to our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction," said Aaron Wilson, executive vice president, in a statement.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Arkansas Index ends

trade up 2.75 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 909.28, up 2.75 points.

"Stocks closed higher on Monday to kick off a week filled with a Federal Reserve rate decision, a monthly jobs report and more earnings from some of the tech heavyweights," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.