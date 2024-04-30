Off and running: Anglers sprint to Northwest Arkansas rivers for spawning fish

The big question during April is, "Are the white bass running?"
It's in the prime time of spring that white bass make their annual migration, or run, from Beaver Lake upstream into the White and War Eagle rivers to spawn.
Anglers sprint to rivers for spawning fish
Today at 1:00 a.m.
