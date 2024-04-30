Off and running: Anglers sprint to Northwest Arkansas rivers for spawning fish

Anglers sprint to rivers for spawning fish

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Flip Putthoff

The Cemetery Hole, also called the Two Dollar Hole, on the War Eagle River is a favorite white bass destination. A generous landowner charges $2 per vehicle to cross his property to reach the river. Alan Bland of Rogers tries for white bass on April 12, but white bass didn't bite in the high, muddy water. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
The Cemetery Hole, also called the Two Dollar Hole, on the War Eagle River is a favorite white bass destination. A generous landowner charges $2 per vehicle to cross his property to reach the river. Alan Bland of Rogers tries for white bass on April 12, but white bass didn't bite in the high, muddy water. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

The big question during April is, "Are the white bass running?"

It's in the prime time of spring that white bass make their annual migration, or run, from Beaver Lake upstream into the White and War Eagle rivers to spawn.

Upcoming Events