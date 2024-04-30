FOOTBALL

Elliott returns to Dallas

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys are reuniting with running back Ezekiel Elliott after agreeing to terms on a contract with the former two-time rushing champion. Elliott returns to the Cowboys a year after they let him go in a cost-cutting move. The Cowboys acknowledged during the draft last weekend that they had recently met with Elliott and his representatives. Dallas didn't draft a running back after moving from its starter each of the past two seasons. Owner Jerry Jones says he believes Elliott is still a starting-caliber back. The 28-year-old played for New England last season.

Chiefs extend Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Travis Kelce to a new two-year, $34.25 million contract. That's according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition on anonymity because the terms of the deal had not been released. The new deal ensures Kansas City will have its star tight end as it tries to win an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl. Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach says Kelce will remain the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. The 34-year-old Kelce is already the Chiefs' career leader in receiving yards. And his relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift has taken him to a new level of celebrity.

Ryan joins 'The NFL Today'

Matt Ryan, who retired last week after 15 years in the NFL, will join CBS Sports as a studio analyst on "The NFL Today" and Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason will leave after long runs on the show. Ryan will join James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher and JJ Watt. The 2016 NFL MVP and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback joined CBS Sports last season as an NFL game analyst and appeared in studio during the playoffs and Super Bowl. The contracts of Simms and Esiason expired after the Super Bowl. Simms and Esiason were with the network for two decades.

ESPN nabs Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce will join ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" after retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Monday because it was not expected to be announced until the ESPN/Disney upfront presentation to advertisers on May 14. The Athletic was the first to report on Kelce's choice. Kelce is expected to replace Robert Griffin III, who would continue with the network as a college football analyst. Kelce played 13 years for the Eagles. He was the most sought after former player by the networks for the upcoming season. He participated in last year's NFL Broadcasting and Media Workshop.

Bills sign Cephus

Previously suspended receiver Quintez Cephus is back in the NFL after signing a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills. Cephus was one of three players suspended indefinitely last April for betting on NFL games in 2022. Two of his teammates at the time, fellow receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams, received six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL games at the team facility. Cephus, Lions safety C.J. Moore and Washington defensive end Shaka Toney were forced to sit out the 2023 season. All three were cut following their suspensions. The NFL reinstated them two weeks ago.

Barmore gets 4-year deal

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it has not been announced. The extension reportedly contains $41.8 million in guarantees. Barmore, a second-round pick in 2021, has 133 tackles, 12 1/2 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits and 1 forced fumble in 44 games over his three seasons. He twice appeared in all 17 games in 2021 and 2023.

Raiders grab ex-Cowboy

The Las Vegas Raiders expect to sign former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million, pending a physical, a person with knowledge of the contract said Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract was not finalized. Gallup would join a Las Vegas receiving group that includes Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers with either Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew at quarterback. The Raiders had an open spot after releasing Hunter Renfrow and not drafting anyone at that position.

Commanders pick up Hartman

The Washington Commanders have signed former Notre Dame and Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman among 11 undrafted free agents. Hartman is the latest addition to a crowded group of QBs after the team selected LSU's Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels with the second pick in the draft and signed veterans Marcus Mariota and Jeff Driskel and still has practice squad holdover Jake Fromm. The 24-year-old from Charlotte played five seasons at Wake Forest and one at Notre Dame before turning pro.

HOCKEY

Kraken fire Hakstol

The Seattle Kraken have fired Coach Dave Hakstol after the third-year franchise took a significant step back following a playoff appearance in their second season. Hakstol was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year last season as Seattle finished with 100 points and reached the Western Conference semifinals in its second year. But the Kraken failed to match expectations this season and spent most of the year trying to climb back into playoff contention after a terrible start, and failed to build on the success of that playoff run. Seattle finished tied for fifth in the Pacific Division after going 34-35-13 with 81 points.

SOCCER

U.S., Mexico drop WC bid

The U.S. Soccer Federation and its Mexican counterpart dropped their joint bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup and said they instead will focus on trying to host the 2031 tournament. The decision left a proposal from Brazil and a joint Germany-Netherlands-Belgium plan competing to be picked for 2027 by the FIFA Congress that meets May 17 in Bangkok. The USSF said the 2031 bid will call for FIFA to invest equally in the men's and women's World Cups. FIFA said last year it planned to spend $896 million in prize money for the 2026 World Cup after devoting $110 million for the 2023 women's tournament.