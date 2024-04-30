100 years ago

April 30, 1924

The "Broadway bridge mystery" resulting from the finding of a black and tan dog who stood a lonely vigil on the bridge Monday afternoon until early yesterday morning apparently was forgotten yesterday with the disappearance of the dog. No one know what became of him. It is believed he wandered off "guard duty" when the temperature dropped below the comfortable stage in the wee small hours of the morning. It now appears that the coat and pair of crutches reported on the balustrade near the dog Monday belonged to a little crippled boy who lives near Second street and Broadway. The lad plays on the bridge daily, and frequently forgets about his crutches and coat.

50 years ago

April 30, 1974

Three young women escapees from a Kentucky correctional institution for women were charged with armed robbery, murder and kidnapping today after a three-hour rampage Monday night in east Arkansas in which a Hazen policeman was riddled with bullets from his own gun. State police identified the three as Brenda K. Spencer, 23, of Jackson, Ky., Lucille Ann Smith, 24, of Dry Ridge, Ky., and Essie May Willock, 19, of Louisville, Ky. The dead officer was Morris Greenwalt, 51. He was slain on Interstate 40 near the junction of Arkansas 11, halfway between Hazen and Carlisle. ... State Police said Greenwalt had stopped the stolen pickup-camper truck which reportedly was stolen after a brief chase down Interstate 40. He apparently was shot as he approached the truck. Officers said Greenwalt's service revolver was taken away from him after he was shot and that all six rounds were emptied into his body.

25 years ago

April 30, 1999

CONWAY -- The search for toads Tuesday night along Salem Road was only slightly more fruitful than a search for a dodo bird. Twenty-five toad hunters managed to find only 20 toads. "It's almost like they know when the season begins," said one toad hunter. Today marks the beginning of the annual Toad Suck Daze celebration in Conway, and each year hunters fan out around the city looking for the elusive amphibians to participate in races. One jogger who uses a trail near Salem Road said Tuesday that he had seen "millions" of toads along the trail in recent weeks. Where those toads were hiding Tuesday night was anybody's guess.

10 years ago

April 30, 2014

The Pulaski County jail was closed to nonviolent, non-felony offenders Tuesday after Sheriff Doc Holladay and other jail officials determined that overcrowding at the facility had reached a critical state. Holladay notified judges and law enforcement agencies last week that the jail faced closure, as its population consistently had been above the intended capacity of 1,210 inmates. On Monday, 1,316 inmates were being held at the jail. On Tuesday, there were 1,300. "We determined that we weren't getting any immediate relief from the state on the number of state inmates that we're holding," Holladay said, referring to a backlog of inmates at the Pulaski County jail awaiting transport to the Arkansas Department of Correction. Between 25 percent and 40 percent of the jail's population on any given day consists of inmates being held for the state. It is the second time in the past three years that the jail has "closed" because of overcrowding.