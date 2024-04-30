OTHERS SAY: Don’t send in the troops

Sending the National Guard to deal with campus protesters is a terrible idea, with a deadly history. It was the Ohio National Guard that killed four unarmed students and wounded nine others at a rally against the Vietnam War at Kent State University in 1970. Since then, there have been uncountable examples of armed responses to nonviolent activities ending with innocent people getting hurt or killed.

Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) have called on President Joe Biden to deploy the National Guard to quash pro-Palestinian protests. Republican state lawmakers in New York want Gov. Kathy Hochul to deploy the National Guard to Columbia University. And more than two dozen Republican senators signed a letter urging the Biden administration to "restore order to campuses" by using federal law enforcement, prosecution and deportation against "the outbreak of antisemitic, pro-terrorist mobs."

Never mind that they are unfairly assigning racist motives to thousands of people protesting the killing of more than 34,000 Palestinian people, most of them women and children. It's clear that these Republican politicians are less concerned with the wave of antiwar protests than using them for their own political ends.

Speaker Mike Johnson also threatened to use his power as speaker to punish colleges that don't eject protesters by withholding federal education funding. This kind of tough talk is especially rich coming from a man who has shown no interest in cracking down on the most serious threat to our democracy: President Trump's lies, and his supporters' use of violence to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

It seems that his send-in-the-troops mentality applies only to some Americans. Part of living in a free society is accepting the right of others to speak out and protest, even when you don't agree with them.

How someone in power responds to First Amendment rights being exercised in criticism of the government says a lot about what they value.