Outdoor happenings: Expert backpacker to give trail tips; bass tournament winners announced





Backpacker shares tips

Long distance backpacker David Eddy of Russellville will talk today about backpacking the Ouachita Trail, Ozark Highlands Trail, Appalachian Trail and others during the April meeting of the Ozark Society. The public is welcome. Ozark Society membership isn't necessary. The meeting is at First Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St. in Fayetteville. Social time is 6 to 7 p.m. Eddy's program is at 7 p.m. following any announcements.

Eddy has backpacked the 222-mile Ouachita Trail six times and that will be the focus of his program. He'll have information on shuttle options and the best places to camp. Eddy is a recipient of the Ozark Society's Sassafras Hiking Award presented to hikers who have through-hiked the Buffalo River, Ozark Highlands, Ouachita and Ozark trails.

Hikers trek at Eureka

Hill 'n Dale Hiking Club will hike 4.3 miles on the Genesis Trail in Eureka Springs on Thursday. All hikers are welcome. Interested hikers should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Sumter tops Elite field

Brit Sumter won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held April 20 out of Prairie Creek park. His five-bass tournament limit weighed 17.35 pounds. He also had big bass at 5.44 pounds.

Steven Meador was a close second with five bass at 17.33 pounds. Jeremy Bowman placed third with five bass at 15.64 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Kirk McClelland, 15.46; fifth, Roger Easley, 14.84; sixth, Keith Brashers, 14.73; seventh, David Harp, 14.7; eighth, Carter Carlton, 14.68; ninth, David Summers, 14.53; 10th, Daniel Nesbitt, 14.45.

Brewers win at Table Rock

Jeremy and Amber Brewer won the Guys and Gals bass tournament April 21 at Table Rock Lake. Their five bass tournament limit weighed 13.59 pounds. They also had big bass at 3.55 pounds.

Mike and Caitlyn Rose were second with five bass at 10.76 pounds. David and Pam Rose were third with five bass at 10.63 pounds.

Race for six hours

Noon 2 Moon Mountain Bike Race is set for Saturday at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. The race involves riding the most laps in six hours. A shorter single lap "hot lap" event is also offered. Riders may register as an individual or as a team. The event is the sole fundraiser for the preserve. Go to peel.compton.org/events to register.

'Call of Wild' fundraiser

Ozark Natural Science Center in Madison County will hold its annual Call of the Wild fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. May 18. The event is at the center's new satellite location at Lake Fayetteville. Live music, food, guided hikes, games and science activities are planned. Visit www.onsc.us/call-of-the-wild for details.

Center hiring for summer

Ozark Natural Science Center is hiring summer staff. Positions include a Wet 'N Wild summer camp teacher, a paid summer intern and summer kitchen assistant. Visit www.onsc.us or call (479) 202-8340 for application information.

Bike, hike as team

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville offers outdoor team building activities designed for corporate groups and organizations. Expert-led activities include group-oriented mountain biking, hiking and outdoor workshops. Visit www.peelcompton.org for details or email scott.dirksen@peelcompton.org for information.



