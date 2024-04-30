Panel advances Arkansas Game and Fish Commission appropriation





The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday advanced an appropriation bill for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission that would increase the maximum authorized salary from $152,638 to $190,000 a year for the commission director in the coming fiscal year.

The bill is Senate Bill 21, which is the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission appropriation for personal services and operating expenses in fiscal year 2025, which starts July 1.

Commission Director Austin Booth is paid a salary of $152,637, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

The maximum authorized salary for the director has not been raised since the fiscal session in 2018, according to the commission. Since then, the pay structure throughout the agency has been modified, with the most recent adjustment beginning in fiscal year2023, and the restructuring of when the pay plan saw an average increase of 15% in salaries for commission employees, according to the commission.

Commission Chairman Stan Jones said Thursday ” We have not made any decisions on what Director Booth’s salary will be in the next fiscal year. That will be determined during the Commissioner’s annual review of the Director’s performance.”



