PLAYERS OF THE WEEK Calderon, Langley rise above competition

Springdale's boys soccer team went from third to first in the 6A-West Conference last week behind the play of Jonathan Calderon.
Calderon began the week by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory at Fayetteville on April 23.
NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Today at 1:00 a.m.
Springdale's boys soccer team went from third to first in the 6A-West Conference last week behind the play of Jonathan Calderon.
Calderon began the week by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory at Fayetteville on April 23.