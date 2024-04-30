NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK Calderon, Langley rise above competition

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Rick Fires

Jonathan Calderon
Springdale's boys soccer team went from third to first in the 6A-West Conference last week behind the play of Jonathan Calderon.

Calderon began the week by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory at Fayetteville on April 23.

