BASKETBALL

Lewis takes over at Central

Shelby Lewis, who had been an assistant coach for the Little Rock Central boys basketball team since 2021, has been elevated to the head coaching position.

The school announced Lewis' hiring on both Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.

The former college basketball standout moves into the top spot for Brian Ross, who resigned last week after six years at the helm for the Tigers. He led Central to a 126-53 mark with two state titles during that span.

Lewis was also an assistant coach at Russellville and helped the Cyclones win three consecutive conference championships before joining Ross' staff at Central. Prior to him beginning his coaching career, he was a two-time Heartland Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Dallas Baptist. Lewis also played at Stephen F. Austin.

Report: UALR guard Robinson to transfer

Arkansas-Little Rock guard Khalen "KK" Robinson, who spent his first two seasons at the University of Arkansas, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports. He reposted an announcement of his entry from 24/7 High School Hoops on X, formerly Twitter.

Robinson averaged 2.6 and 1.5 points per game, respectively, in 30 games with the Razorbacks across two seasons. He transferred to Texas A&M for his third season, averaging 1.8 points in 18 appearances, before breaking out with the Trojans.

He was a first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection for the 2023-24 season, averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists while starting in all 28 of his appearances.

Former UCA, West forward commits to Utah St.

Tucker Anderson, the 2023-24 ASUN Freshman of the Year, announced his commitment to Utah State on social media Monday.

The Bentonville West graduate led UCA in scoring at 14.5 points per game and shot 38% from three-point range as a freshman.

Anderson had a long list of suitors after entering the transfer portal, led by Utah State and Ohio State, where he took an official visit the weekend of April 20.

Anderson will play for first-year Coach Jerrod Calhoun, who took the position on April 2 after seven seasons at Youngstown State.

Anderson's commitment comes one day after former UCA guard Camren Hunter, the 2021-22 ASUN Freshman of the Year, announced his commitment to Wisconsin.

FOOTBALL

Hogs land former Syracuse O-lineman

The University of Arkansas football program landed the signature of a transfer offensive lineman from the ACC on Monday.

Syracuse offensive lineman Joe More, 6-5 and 306 pounds, committed to Arkansas during his official visit. He arrived in Fayetteville on Sunday night.

Razorback offensive line coach Eric Mateos led the recruiting efforts of More.

More has appeared in 44 games during his career while playing one season at Syracuse and four seasons, including a redshirt year, at Richmond. He transferred to Syracuse in December 2022 as a graduate transfer.

He missed most of the 2023 season due to an injury. He played in three games for the Orange.

More, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last Friday, started all 12 games during the 2022 season at Richmond and helped the Spiders average 424.1 yards per game on offense. He allowed 4 sacks in 542 pass-coverage snaps.

He was rated a 2-star recruit by two recruiting services as a senior in 2018 at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Franklin, Tenn.

More is the fourth transfer to commit to the Razorbacks this spring and the first offensive lineman.

UA's Johnson enters portal

Running back Dominique Johnson has entered the transfer portal after four seasons at Arkansas, On3 reported Monday.

Johnson rushed for 785 yards and 8 touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry during his time with the Razorbacks, the majority of which came in 2021 before he suffered the first of two knee injuries that required surgery.

Johnson is at least the sixth Arkansas player who went through spring practice to enter the portal this month, including the second at his position. Running back Isaiah Augustave, quarterback Jacolby Criswell, defensive back Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson, punter Max Fletcher and offensive lineman Paris Patterson also have transferred or are seeking transfers.

Former UCA corner Hayes earns Seahawks invite

Former University of Central Arkansas cornerback Andrew Hayes earned a rookie minicamp invite from the Seattle Seahawks on Monday after going unselected in the NFL Draft.

The Bryant native spent one year with UCA after playing for Ouachita Baptist out of high school. In his career, the 6-foot, 195-pound corner totaled 152 tackles, 4 1/2 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions and 28 pass deflections.

At UCA's pro day, Hayes impressed with a 4.48 time in the 40-yard dash. He also did 12 reps in the bench press.

TENNIS

Arkansas earns NCAA Tournament berth

The University of Arkansas men's tennis team is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021 and will play Cornell at 2 p.m. Friday in the Fort Worth (Texas) Regional hosted by TCU.

The No. 30-ranked Razorbacks (21-11, 5-7 SEC) are making their 21st NCAA Tournament appearance and first under second-year Coach Jay Udwadia. Arkansas is the No. 2 seed in the regional and Cornell (18-6) is the No. 3 seed.

TCU (22-4) is the regional's top seed and No. 4 overall NCAA Tournament seed. The Horned Frogs are hosting a regional for the ninth consecutive year.

The Arkansas-Cornell winner will advance to play Saturday against the winner of TCU's match against California-Irvine (17-6).

GOLF

Red Wolves receive postseason honors

Fresh off of winning its second Sun Belt Conference championship in program history, the Arkansas State golf team received several postseason honors from the conference as it prepares to compete in the NCAA Regionals next month.

Thomas Schmidt was named the Sun Belt Golfer of the Year after producing a stroke average of 70.97 in his 30 rounds played this season. Schmidt becomes the second Arkansas State player to ever receive the honor after Julien Sale accomplished the feat in 2021.

ASU Coach Mike Hagen was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year after leading the Red Wolves to their second conference championship in the last five seasons. It's the second time in his career at Arkansas State that Hagen has been named Coach of the Year, also receiving the honor following the 2015-16 season.

The Red Wolves will find out where they are heading for the NCAA Regional and what seed they will be on Wednesday. The selection show will take place at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on the Golf Channel.

