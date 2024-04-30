TBT team’s roster in the works

There are still a few months to go before Team Arkansas makes another appearance in The Basketball Tournament, but that hasn't kept Coach Monty Patel from chopping away at the particulars.

"I love the feeling I get when we are putting this team together," said the 34-year-old, who is set to lead the state's lone participant in this summer's $1 million showcase for the fourth consecutive year. "It's a puzzle, but we are trying to find the guys that fit how I'd like to coach. It will be a fun year as it always is and a great learning experience."

Fun is precisely what Team Arkansas has enjoyed for the past two years in the prestigious winner-take-all tournament, at least for the first few rounds. Patel's group advanced to the Sweet 16 in both 2022 and 2023, and they will be looking to take that next step when the team begins play in July.

The complete list of the 64 teams that will be involved in this year's single-elimination, nationally-televised event have yet to be released, but the format will mirror that of last season's tournament. There will again be eight regions, with each having eight teams set to play at a particular site. The semifinals and finals will then be held at a venue that has yet to be determined.

Team Arkansas participated in the Wichita, Kan., Regional last year and beat Ram Up 70-58 in the opening round and Purple & Black 63-52 in the second round before suffering a slim 63-59 setback to the AfterShocks in the quarterfinals.

Patel, who is also finishing up his second full season as the boys head coach at eStem, isn't sure what the team's roster will look like at the moment, but he does have commitments from six players, including four – Hunter Mickelson, Dustin Thomas, Adrio Bailey, Jaylen Barford – who are former standouts for the University of Arkansas.

"Those are the Arkansas names, along with a few more irons in the fire," Patel explained. "We are being super picky this year on who we are bringing along."

More notable names are expected to be added to the team in the coming weeks. Patel and his staff will then eventually hold a training camp before taking off to whichever regional they are assigned.

But while he will be continuously working on roster construction and trying to lock down additional sponsorship for Team Arkansas, he's still continuing to oversee the evolution process for his high school bunch.

"The offseason has been great," he said. "Got a few guys doing AAU, our young guys are working, and we are developing. Our bigs get the benefit of working out with Mickelson, and not many people can say a true big is working out other bigs."

Mickelson, an assistant under Patel at eStem, had a banner stretch during The Basketball Tournament last year when he averaged 15.3 points and 11 rebounds in three games. Those numbers stood out for Team Arkansas, which could result in more eyes being drawn to the 6-10 center this year.

The Mets' big men might benefit from what Mickelson offers them as they transition from the 5A-Central to the 4A-5 South in the fall. Patel also mentioned that he and the rest of his staff are taking care of their overall guard development, which includes decision making.

"We love to shoot so we are doing a ton of shooting, too," he said. "We shot about 813 three-pointers, according to HUDL, and we are about 387 short from where I want to be. So we are developing one through five to shoot and be less of a liability on the floor."