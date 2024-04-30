Two Derby horses have Arkansas ties

Columbia County produced the only Arkansas horse owner with a Kentucky Derby winner: Lil E. Tee in 1992 for the late Magnolia oilman Cal Partee, with the late Lynn Whiting saddling and Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day aboard. Stephen and Keeley DeSalvo of Hot Springs raced 2011 winner Animal Kingdom (trained by Graham Motion) in the Team Valor partnership of majority owner Barry Irwin.

Hot Springs lumberman John Ed Anthony managed second in 1993 with ill-fated Prairie Bayou despite winning the Preakness next time out, later suffering a fatal injury in the Belmont Stakes. Demons Begone, the owner's second of three Arkansas Derby winners, went off favored in 1987 but was pulled up by Day on the backstretch after bleeding profusely.

The 1 1/4th-mile Derby drew 20 horses for its 150th running Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., the only race site since Aristides won the 1875 inaugural. Two horses with Arkansas owners are included: cousins Lance and Brent Gasaway with Mystik Dan and Hot Springs native Jerry Caroom with Track Phantom.

Both horses are 20-1 on the morning line and a win by either would be his trainer's first in the Derby. Ken McPeek (Mystik Dan) and Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen have best finishes of second.

Mystik Dan, an eight-length winner of the Grade III Southwest Stakes on Feb. 24 and third in the Grade I Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, has Brian Hernandez Jr. aboard. Joel Rosario rides Track Phantom, whose 3-year-old preps came at Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

Caroom credits the late Jack Van Berg, a Hall of Fame trainer, as an early influence in owning horses. He has branched out nationally after making his mark with Arkansas-bred stakes winner Hoonani Road, trained by Wayne Catalano.

Second among Oaklawn owners in races won during the 2022-23 season, Caroom says he dreams of returning the Kentucky Derby championship trophy to his hometown track. Another of Track Phantom's owners is trainer Asmussen's Tulsa lawyer, Clark Brewster, whose clients include six-time Derby winner Bob Baffert.

Lance Gasaway cited a 2012 Oaklawn visit friend Daniel Hamby, co-breeder of Mystik Dan, as inspiration.

"We were at the races one day and a guy talked to us about buying some horses," Lance said in a Bloodhorse.com story. "He had three [Arkansas] breds. There might have been a little alcohol involved, but we bought and that started [us in] horse racing."

A football star at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, Lance Gasaway made the two-hour trip from Gould (Lincoln County) to Hot Springs with his father, Clint, and his brother, Greg. Lance co-owns Mystik Dan with Valley View Farm and 4 G Racing (Brent and wife Sharilyn Gasaway). Lance and fiancee Bobbi Jo Harris revel in the family's racing success.

Gasaway has been close before at Derby time with Brad Cox-trained Wells Bayou second in the Southwest and third in the Grade II Louisiana Derby in 2020.

"I would say I'm more thinking about making it to the race. Because with Wells Bayou, we didn't make it to the race," Gasaway said in the Bloodhorse story. "So the biggest thoughts I've had is, 'Hey, let's make it to the race and then we'll see what happens.'"

McPeek also trained Ma'am, dam of Mystik Dan, and encouraged the ownership group to breed her to two-time Breeders' Cup winner Goldencents. She foaled Mystik Dan at the trainer's farm in Lexington, Ky.

Mystik Dan, a second-out Churchill Downs maiden winner, finished behind Muth and fellow Derby entrant Just Steel at Oaklawn on March 30, securing a starting spot in Kentucky. The foal is named after Hamby's father, Dan.

"With my fingerprints all over [the pedigree], it's really great," McPeek said. "And I trained the grandsire Harlan's Holiday, too. It's a lot of gratification doing something like that for nice people like the Gasaways."

McPeek, too, has an Arkansas connection with Fort Chaffee (Sebastian County) his birthplace.