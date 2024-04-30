Victims named in April 15 crash that killed six

The Arkansas State Police on Tuesday released the names of five of the six people killed April 15 in a collision with a tractor-trailer in Clay County.

The 12:20 p.m. crash between the truck and a Buick SUV at the intersection of Arkansas 135 and U.S. 62 killed the SUV's driver, Sonter Andon, 37, and passengers Rekinna Alanso, 65, Santos Andon, 62, Nisdy Inek, 36, Jessica Inek, 34, and a 3-year-old whose name was not given in the Tuesday news release.

All six of the dead were Paragould residents. The driver of the tractor-trailer, 82-year-old Gerayne Poole of Piggott, was injured in the crash and treated for injuries. Poole had been previously identified in a preliminary report from state police.

The Buick failed to yield and pulled directly into the path of the truck, the preliminary report states. Both vehicles caught fire and the occupants in the Buick were unable to escape.