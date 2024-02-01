4-star Bethel-Roman released from letter of intent with Arkansas football team

Ashton Bethel-Roman, a 4-star receiver from Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point who signed with Arkansas' football team in December, has been granted a release from his national letter of intent with the Razorbacks, a team spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

He is expected to sign with another program next week, a source said.

Bethel-Roman was recruited to the Razorbacks by former receivers coach Kenny Guiton, who left Arkansas for the same position at Wisconsin after the early signing period in December.

Guiton was replaced at Arkansas by former Missouri State receivers coach Ronnie Fouch in January.

Bethel-Roman, 6-1 and 170 pounds, chose Arkansas over more than 20 scholarship offers, including from Texas Tech, Oregon, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, TCU, Baylor, Houston and Kansas State last June.

Bethel-Roman was the third highest-rated prospect by the On3.com industry ranking in Arkansas’ 2024 class.

His departure leaves Arkansas with two receiver signee in the high school class of 2024, CJ Brown of Bentonville and Krosse Johnson of New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross.

The Razorbacks also signed transfer Jordan Anthony from Texas A&M.