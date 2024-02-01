The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Feb. 1, 2024

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-23-239. Andre Luther Cain v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-22-231. Robin Dee Enterprises, Inc. v. Carvin Burns, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Thyer and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-23-292. Trina Honeycutt v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed; remanded to correct amended sentencing order. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

CR-23-294. Trina Honeycutt v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed; remanded to correct amended sentencing order. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-22-717. Bryan Porras v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Virden and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-22-818. Darrell Cortez Johnson v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-23-232. Joseph Dickerson v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-22-357. Leticia M. Sanders v. JLP, LLC, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

CV-23-578. Christian Lewis v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-23-161. Matthew Garner v. State of Arkansas, from Izard County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CR-23-457. Harry Almond v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-23-321. Jeffery Matlock v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-22-533. Joshua Glass v. Tanya Glass, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Thirteenth Division. Affirmed. Gruber and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-22-108. John Wesly Tippit v. Charlotte Davis f/k/a Charlotte Tippit, from Clay County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-109. John Wesly Tippit v. Charlotte Davis f/k/a Charlotte Tippit, from Clay County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-23-546. Mario Rugama v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Yell County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-23-281. George Fowler v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Greenwood District. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

CV-23-493. Paula Robinson and Tyrone Robinson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Greene County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.