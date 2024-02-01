Arkansas projects 2024 general revenue surplus of $240.5M, down from 2023’s $1.161B

In its revised general revenue forecast, the state Department of Finance and Administration on Thursday projected a general revenue surplus of $240.5 million in fiscal 2024 that ends June 30.

In its general revenue forecast in May, the finance department initially projected a $423.3 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2024. After income tax cuts enacted by the Legislature and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the Sept. 11-14 special session, finance department officials said at that time the projected surplus was reduced to about $174 million in fiscal 2024.

"We are doing a little better than what the forecast was just on month-to-month performance," state Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Jim Hudson said Thursday in an interview.

"The major change is the revised forecast takes into account the fiscal impact of the tax cuts ... [but] we are adding back in a little bit of the overachievement [in tax collections so far in fiscal 2024]. Not all of it, because we want to see how the tax cuts play through the system early on in the year, and then we have a little bit better in terms of overall economic performance in the state ... and then there is a small [deduction] for just a little bit higher cost ... for recycling income tax credits."

Hudson said Arkansas' economy remains very stable.

Under Arkansas Code Annotated 19-4-304, the state Department of Finance and Administration was required to update its general revenue forecast by Thursday for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025, which begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2025.

In the 2023 regular session, the General Assembly and Sanders authorized a $177.7 million increase in the state's general revenue budget to $6.2 billion, with most of the increase allocated to education and corrections programs.

In its revised general revenue forecast for fiscal 2024, the finance department projects total general revenue at $8.242 billion -- a decline of $607.8 million, or 6.9%, from fiscal 2023. The state's two largest sources of general revenue are individual income taxes and sales and use taxes.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the maximum authorized by the state's Revenue Stabilization Act. The Revenue Stabilization Act distributes general revenue to state-supported programs such as public schools, the state's universities and colleges, human service programs, and prisons and other corrections programs.

In fiscal 2024, net general revenue is expected to reach $6.442 billion -- a decrease of $742.8 million, or 10.3%, from fiscal 2023 results.

"Year-to-date actual growth after six months in the fiscal year has been 5.0 percent below year earlier results, resulting in $216.4 million, or 6.7%, above the May 17, 2023 forecast at this point," Hudson wrote in the letter to Legislative Council Co-Chairs Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, and Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, about the revised forecast.

"Individual income tax collections have been better than expected with $115.6 million over the prior forecast," he said. "Sales and use tax collections have been above the prior forecast with the combined effects of economic expansion and elevated inflation. Corporate income tax collections are also above the prior forecast after growth in prior fiscal years with more limited downward adjustment than expected."

Hudson said the revised forecast is expected to fund the A and B allocations in the current Revenue Stabilization Act for fiscal 2024 and provide a general revenue surplus above the Revenue Stabilization Act of $240.5 million.

The revised forecast includes the projected fiscal impact of individual and corporate income tax rate cuts passed during the Sept. 11-14 special session, Hudson said.

During that special session, the Legislature and Sanders enacted an income tax cut package that trimmed the state's top individual and corporate income tax rates and created a temporary nonrefundable income tax credit for low-income and middle-income taxpayers.

Act 6 cut the state's top individual income tax rate from 4.7% to 4.4% and the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.1% to 4.8%, starting in tax year 2024, according to the finance department.

Cutting the state's top individual income tax rate from 4.7% to 4.4%, effective Jan. 1, 2024, is projected by the finance department to reduce state general revenue by $75 million in fiscal 2024 and by $150 million in fiscal 2025. Trimming the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.1% to 4.8%, effective Jan. 1, 2024, is projected to reduce state general revenue by $17.2 million in fiscal 2024 and by $34.5 million in fiscal 2025.

The state Department of Finance and Administration has projected the temporary income tax credit will reduce state general revenue by $156.3 million in fiscal 2024.

The Legislature will convene in a fiscal session starting April 10 to consider enacting the state's Revenue Stabilization Act for fiscal 2025.

Sanders' proposed general revenue budget for fiscal 2025 will be presented during the budget hearings in advance of the fiscal session, according to the governor's office.

The Joint Budget Committee's budget hearings will be from March 6-8, according to the Bureau of Legislative Research. The governor presents the proposed general revenue budget on the first day of budget hearings.

For fiscal 2025, the finance department projects general revenue collections at $8.204 billion -- a decrease of $37.6 million, or 0.5%, from fiscal 2024.

For fiscal 2025, the department expects the state's net general revenues to reach $6.688 billion -- an increase of $245.5 million, or 3.8%, above fiscal 2024.

Hudson said in his letter to Rice and Wardlaw that the finance department "will act expeditiously to adjust the forecast and budgets if conditions warrant.

"The department utilizes more stable and conservative forecast sources and models among national forecast contractors to maintain a conservative input process," Hudson wrote. "We have provided a conservative revenue forecast recognizing the growth opportunities and risk profile."

In July, the finance department reported that Arkansas' general revenue surplus reached $1.161 billion in fiscal 2023 that ended June 30.

The fiscal 2023 surplus is state government's second-largest general revenue surplus in any fiscal year, behind only the $1.628 billion surplus accumulated in fiscal 2022 that ended June 30, 2022. State government's third-largest general revenue surplus totaled $945.7 million in fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, 2021.

In July, then-Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther said strong economic growth accounted for fiscal 2023 ending with a $1.16 billion general revenue surplus.

"The economy outperformed expectations across the fiscal year in revenue results amid volatility from slowing inflation, tax reductions and tight labor markets," he said in a written statement.

At that time, John Shelnutt, the state's chief economic forecaster who has since retired, said the state's fiscal 2023 general revenue surplus was largely a result of a stronger than expected economy and a conservative general revenue forecast "knowing that we had unprecedented gains in the prior year that were not going to be repeated."