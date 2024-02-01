Bama starts slow, rallies for road win

ATHENS, Ga. -- Mark Sears said the key to No. 24 Alabama's second-half recovery on offense was strong play on defense.

Sears scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half, including a go-ahead three-pointer with 4:09 remaining, and the Crimson Tide recovered from a slow start to beat Georgia 85-76 on Wednesday night.

Alabama (15-6, 7-1) overcame poor shooting on three-pointers and free throws to retain its hold on first place in the SEC. The Crimson Tide outscored the Bulldogs 58-35 in the second half after trailing 41-27 at halftime.

"We had to get stops," Sears said. "When we were able to get stops we got easy transition baskets."

Georgia (14-7, 4-4) led by 16 points in the first half but couldn't stop the Crimson Tide's second-half comeback led by Sears, Rylan Griffen and Grant Nelson.

Griffen's three-pointer produced the game's first tie at 64-all. Sears' three-pointer gave Alabama the lead for good at 69-66. Sears made two free throws to extend the lead to five points.

"It's a big win," said Alabama Coach Nate Oats. "If you're going to try to win the conference you've got to win games like this on the road."

Nelson, who scored 20 points, sank two three-pointers in the final 2 minutes to help the Crimson Tide protect the lead.

RJ Melendez and Noah Thomasson each scored 15 points for the Bulldogs, who were held without a three-pointer in the second half after making seven in the first half.

Georgia had some players slowed by a virus this week while point guard Justin Hill was returning from a sprained ankle suffered in overtime of a 102-98 loss at Florida on Saturday. Hill scored five points in 22 minutes.

"We've just got to get healthy," said Georgia Coach Mike White, who said he would approach Thursday's practice "with more of a mental approach."

Alabama, which leads the SEC with its average of 89.7 points per game, started slow and was held to 27 first-half points.

Sears, tied for second in the league with his average of 20 points per game, was held to four points in the first half while missing four of six shots from the floor.

FLORIDA 94,

NO. 10 KENTUCKY 91 (OT)

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Walter Clayton Jr. made a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:42 remaining in overtime and added two insurance free throws with 16.4 seconds left to finish with 23 points, and Florida outlasted No. 10 Kentucky for its fourth consecutive victory.

Clayton was 7 of 13 overall from behind the arc, with the first of his two clutch makes coming with 3 seconds left in regulation to force the extra five minutes at 84-all.

Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham made one of two free throws with 13.5 seconds remaining in regulation to give Kentucky an 84-81 lead before Clayton drained the tying 3.

Zyon Pullin finished with 21 points including three free throws in the final minute of overtime and Tyrese Samuel had 22 for the Gators (15-6, 5-3), who avenged an earlier loss to the Wildcats.

Reed Sheppard had 24 points, Dillingham 20 and Antonio Reeves 19 for Kentucky (15-5, 5-3).

NO. 16 AUBURN 81,

VANDERBILT 54

AUBURN, Ala. -- Jaylin Williams scored 21 points, Denver Jones added a season-high 19 and No. 16 Auburn rebounded from back-to-back road losses with a home court win over Vanderbilt.

Auburn (17-4, 6-2) took control of the game with dominant defense. Vanderbilt shot only 26.8% from the floor, including a 11-of-39 shooting on two-point attempts.

Vanderbilt (5-15, 0-7) was led by Ven-Allen Lubin, who had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Evan Taylor scored 14 points, and Tyrin Lawrence added 12 points for the Commodores.

The Commodores went nearly seven minutes without a made field goal in the first half, helping the Tigers stretch their early lead to double-digits.

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 1 UCONN 74,

PROVIDENCE 65

STORRS, Conn. -- Freshman guard Stephon Castle scored a season-high 20 points and top-ranked UConn held off Providence in a foul-filled Big East battle.

Tristen Newton added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Cam Spencer scored 15 as the Huskies (19-2, 9-1) won their ninth consecutive in a game that included 48 fouls.

Devin Carter and Josh Oduro each had 20 points for Providence (14-7, 5-5). But like Castle, Oduro fouled out.

UConn led by just a point at halftime. But an offensive foul on Carter and a technical on the Providence bench helped spark a 13-2 run that gave the Huskies a 44-36 lead. That was one of four technicals called in the game.

NO. 2 PURDUE 105,

NORTHWESTERN 96 (OT)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Zach Edey scored 10 of his 30 points in overtime and Lance Jones had a season-high 26 to lead No. 2 Purdue past Northwestern.

Edey also grabbed 15 rebounds as the Boilermakers (20-2, 9-2) avoided a third consecutive loss in this series. They have won six in a row overall, 12 in a row at home and are the first Division I team with 20 wins this season.

Braden Smith had 11 points and 16 assists -- tied for second-most in school history.

Boo Buie and Ty Berry each had 25 points for Northwestern (15-6, 6-4), which led 78-73 with 2:37 left in regulation.

Northwestern Coach Chris Collins was ejected with 1.7 seconds to go when he walked onto the court and yelled furiously in the face of an official with the ball still in play.

NO. 18 BAYLOR 77, UCF 69

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Langston Love came off the bench to score 24 points including a three-pointer with five minutes to play that capped a 7-0 run and gave Baylor the lead for good in a win over UCF.

Jalen Bridges had 12 points for Baylor (15-5, 4-3), RayJ Dennis added 11 points and eight assists and Yves Missi scored 11 points.

Darius Johnson scored 23 points and had 10 assists to lead UCF (12-8, 3-5), Marchellus Avery had 16 points making 4 of 8 three-pointers, and Jaylin Sellers scored 11. The Knights shot 54% for the game and 14 for 27 from three-point range.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 3 IOWA 110,

NORTHWESTERN 74

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Iowa star Caitlin Clark moved into second on the NCAA women's basketball career scoring list on, finishing with 35 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds in the No. 3 Hawkeyes' victory over Northwestern.

Cheered on by a sellout crowd at Welsh-Ryan Arena filled with Iowa colors and dotted with Clark shirts, the senior guard went 11 for 22 from the floor and 10 for 10 at the free-throw line. It was her 13th game this season with at least 30 points.

Northwestern (7-14, 2-8) lost its fifth consecutive game. Melannie Daley scored 19 points for the Wildcats, and Hailey Weaver finished with 13.

Clark passed Missouri State's Jackie Stiles for third on the NCAA list when she made a three-pointer with 2:04 left in the first quarter. She moved ahead of Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell when she converted a layup with 4:58 left in the first half, making her the career scoring leader for the Big Ten.

Clark finished the night with 3,424 points, departing to a big ovation with 4:23 remaining. Next up is Kelsey Plum, who starred at Washington from 2013-17 and tops the women's scoring list with 3,527 points.

OKLAHOMA 66,

NO. 2 KANSAS STATE 63

NORMAN, Okla. -- Skylar Vann scored 21 points to help Oklahoma beat No. 2 Kansas State, ending the Wildcats' 14-game winning streak.

Lexy Keys and Aubrey Joens each added 10 points for Oklahoma (14-6, 8-1), which outscored the Wildcats 15-10 in the final quarter even though the Sooners were held without a field goal for the game's final 3:04.

The game was tied at 59 with 4:09 left before Vann hit consecutive baskets. Her last one was the Sooners' final one of the game.

Neither team scored again until Sahara Williams made the second of two free throws with 39 seconds left.

Gisela Sanchez scored 18 points for the Wildcats (20-2, 9-1), who were looking to set a school record for consecutive wins in conference play.

NO. 10 INDIANA 87,

MARYLAND 73

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points and Sara Scalia added 22 to lead No. 10 Indiana to a victory over Maryland.

The Hoosiers (18-2, 9-1) won their fourth consecutive game and beat the Terrapins for the first time in College Park. Indiana led by as many as 23 points and never trailed.

Jakia Brown-Turner led Maryland (12-9, 4-6) with 22 points.

NO. 11 UCONN 81,

VILLANOVA 60

Aaliyah Edwards scored 22 points, Paige Bueckers added 21 and No. 11 UConn used a red-hot second half to race past Villanova.

The Huskies made 20 of 28 shots in the second half (71%) and held the Wildcats to 10 of 30 to turn a one-point halftime lead into a 21-point blowout. They had a 16-14 edge in points in the paint at the break and finished with a 44-22 advantage.

KK Arnold added 13 points for UConn (18-4, 10-0), which rebounded from a 15-point home loss to No. 15 Notre Dame. Nika Muhl had 12 points and 10 assists.

Lucy Olsen had 15 points to lead Villanova (13-8, 6-4).

NO. 22 CREIGHTON 76,

MARQUETTE 71

OMAHA, Neb. -- Morgan Maly scored 21 points and Creighton controlled to fourth quarter to pull out a win over Marquette.

Trailing by two entering the fourth quarter, the Bluejays opened with a 9-2 run, with five points from Emma Ronsiek, including a three-point play that made it 63-58 with 6:33 to go. Marquette made only 5 of 13 shots in the fourth quarter and that includes three consecutive makes in the final minute.

But Lauren Jensen made four free throws and Maley made 3 of 4 -- the miss with 12 seconds to go ending a streak of 46 in a row -- to secure the win. The Bluejays finished 18 of 20 from the foul line, 13 of 15 in the fourth quarter.

Jensen had 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter for the Bluejays (17-3, 9-2).

Lizza Karlen had 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (16-5, 4-5).

