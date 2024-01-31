Bipartisan tax bill wins easy in House vote

WASHINGTON -- The House gave broad bipartisan approval Wednesday to a $78 billion bill that would expand the child tax credit and restore a set of corporate tax breaks, a rare feat in an election year by a Congress that has labored to legislate.

The bill passed 357-70, with mainstream lawmakers in both parties driving the House's first major bipartisan bill of the year to passage. Forty-seven Republicans and 23 Democrats voted against the bill.

But despite the lopsided show of support, the measure faces a fraught path to enactment amid political divides over who should benefit the most. The effort, which faces resistance from Senate Republicans, is a test of whether a divided Congress with painfully thin margins can buck the dysfunction of the Republican-led House, set aside electoral politics and deliver legislation that would contain victories for both parties.

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, championed the legislation as "pro-growth, pro-jobs and pro-America."

"It's a strong, common sense, bipartisan step forward in providing urgent tax relief for working families and small businesses," Smith added.

The package would expand the child tax credit -- though a version substantially scaled back from its pandemic-era level -- and restore a set of business tax breaks related to research and development, and capital expenses. Both would last through 2025.

The bill also would enhance a tax credit for the construction or rehabilitation of rental housing targeted to lower-income households, adding an estimated 200,000 housing units around the country. That was a key priority of lawmakers from states with acute housing shortages and soaring prices. And it would ensure victims of certain natural disasters and the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment don't get hit with a big tax bill for payments they received as compensation for their losses, as well as giving Taiwanese companies and individuals their own benefits.

The tax credit is $2,000 per child, but not all of that is refundable. The bill would incrementally raise the amount of the credit available as a refund, increasing it to $1,800 for 2023 tax returns, $1,900 for the following year and $2,000 for 2025 tax returns. The bill also adjusts the topline credit amount to temporarily grow at the rate of inflation.

The plan would be financed by curbing the employee retention tax credit, a pandemic-era measure meant to encourage employers to keep workers on the payroll that has become a magnet for fraud.

Lawmakers in both parties regard it as a policy victory and a way to show voters they can actually accomplish something despite the chaos and turmoil that have come to define the Republican-led House.

"The majority of the country is really thirsty for us to do things in a bipartisan manner," Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., said in an interview. "We've seen a lot of gridlock because some people really want to, basically, say no to everything. And I think we do need to move forward and actually show people that we can govern."

Democrats pushed to restore the more generous tax credit they passed in 2021 in President Joe Biden's first year in office with payments occurring on a monthly basis.

The credit was $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. But most lawmakers were willing to take what gains they could get through the compromise bill.

"You know, I've been told that a half a loaf is better than none," said Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill. "This isn't even half a loaf, but I'm going to vote for it because our families and businesses need help."

"What's in front of us tonight is pretty simple," said Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass. "Sixteen million children will benefit from the improvement to the child tax credit. That's a fact."

In a sign of the political hurdles that are complicating the bill's path, Speaker Mike Johnson brought it to the floor Wednesday under special expedited procedures that required a two-thirds majority for passage. The maneuver allowed him to steer around Republicans who could otherwise have blocked the bill over their policy and political objections.

SENATE QUALMS

Senate Republicans have also sought to pump the brakes, in another indication of the political challenges the package still faces. The bill would be a win for President Joe Biden and Democrats, who have made expanding the child tax credit a signature issue, including Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who is up for reelection this year and is a key target for Republicans in November.

Sen. Michael Crapo of Idaho, the top Republican on the Finance Committee, said Wednesday that he still had concerns with the bill -- including a provision that would allow parents to use their previous year's earnings to claim a bigger credit, which he argued would discourage work -- and wanted to see it amended in the Senate. Crapo, and many other Senate Republicans, previously voted in favor of the same provision in previous bills.

"I'm sure there are going to be a number of issues, like raised yesterday in the House, that didn't get resolved," Crapo said. "I'm guessing that a lot of those kinds of issues will come up, and we'll have to work through them."

A group of lawmakers from New York and other blue states with high tax rates was angry that the measure omitted an increase it had sought to the cap on state and local tax deductions, known as SALT, which would benefit high earners. New York Republicans signaled their ire Tuesday by briefly blocking a procedural measure in protest.

"The point, as has been made multiple times in this Congress, is obviously that there are strength in numbers," said Rep. Mike Lawler, who joined Reps. Anthony D'Esposito, Nick LaLota and Andrew Garbarino in defecting on the measure, only to switch their votes once their point had been made. "But for us that delivered the majority, this is the issue that matters."

Johnson assuaged their concerns after a long night of meetings Tuesday by committing to working with them to find a way to address SALT, said Athina Lawson, a spokesperson for the speaker's office.

Johnson called the tax-cut bill on the House floor important, bipartisan legislation that would revive "conservative pro-growth tax reform." He also said it would bring an early end to a "wasteful covid-era program" that has been plagued with fraud.

The package that the House passed Wednesday was brokered by the top two tax writers in Congress: Smith and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., chair of the Finance Committee.

It has the support of the White House, key leaders in both parties on Capitol Hill and a variety of rank-and-file members.

It gained momentum after the Ways and Means Committee approved it on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis in January.

Proponents point to that vote, and to how unlikely it had seemed for a tax deal to come together, as a good sign for its prospects.

"Most prognosticators would have told you as recently as a month ago that this bill was destined to die in negotiations or collect dust on a shelf if it ever got introduced," Wyden said in a statement Wednesday. "Given the sorry state of our political climate, it's a real victory to have such strong momentum behind this bill that will help 16 million American kids from low-income families get ahead."

The legislation would make the $2,000-per-child credit more accessible to families with multiple children and gradually raise the cap on how much lower-income families can claim to match the amount for higher-income families. It would also automatically adjust the credit for inflation and allow parents to use their previous year's earnings if it means they could receive a larger credit.

Right-wing Republicans denounced the expansion, arguing that it would discourage work.

They also objected to allowing immigrants in the country illegally who have U.S.-born children to receive the credit, for which they are eligible under current law.

"I'm not going to support something that expands the child tax credit, which is expanding the welfare state massively," said Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., chair of the House Freedom Caucus. "And I'm not going to support child tax credit going to illegals. I think that's incentivizing this illegal invasion, and we ought to stand united against it as the Republican Party."

"What is a refundable tax credit? It's welfare by a different name. We're going to give cash payments, checks, to people who don't even pay taxes," said Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., chafed at that characterization, saying "we all believe on this side of the aisle that you should work in order to receive federal benefits. That is something that this bill does."

Progressive Democrats, on the other hand, argued that the bill did not expand the tax credit enough and disproportionately benefited corporations.

"I cannot vote for a deal that so lopsidedly benefits big corporations while failing to ensure a substantial tax cut to middle and working-class families," Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, said on the floor before the vote. "This bill provides billions of dollars in tax relief for the wealthy and pennies for the poor."

Information for this article was contributed by Kayla Guo of The New York Times and by Kevin Freking of The Associated Press.