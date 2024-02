A Bassett man was struck and killed Tuesday night while walking along Arkansas 158 near Luxora, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Wayne Trent, 65, was walking along the eastbound side of the roadway around 8:07 p.m. when a 2013 Audi coming east on the highway collided with him, fatally injuring him. The Audi's driver wasn't named in the report.

A state trooper investigating the incident reported that the weather was clear at the time.