Coach: Don’t call a streak just yet





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors is hesitant to call two consecutive victories a streak, but after the January his team went through, he said he was thrilled to end the month with back-to-back wins.

The Razorbacks (16-6, 4-3 SEC) traded wins and losses through their first six conference games, but snapped the cycle Sunday when they defeated Missouri 67-58 in Columbia, Mo. The victory came three days after they blasted Kentucky 88-61 at home.

Arkansas will see if it can truly get streaky today at 8 p.m. when it hosts Alabama (16-6, 3-4), which the Razorbacks defeated 77-59 on Jan. 14 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

"Two games don't really make a streak, but we've been going back and forth, back and forth," Neighbors said. "But throughout that, I felt like [our confidence has] been growing, so I hope it continues. I think we will play our best when we feel our best."

When the teams met the first time this season, Arkansas fell behind 12-2 early but used a big second half to win in runaway fashion. The Razorbacks trailed 32-30 at halftime before outscoring the Crimson Tide 47-27 over the final 20 minutes.

During that game, junior guard Samara Spencer had a 31-point, 14-rebound performance. Sophomore forward Maryam Dauda, who starred at Bentonville, set a program record with 10 blocks to go with 12 rebounds and 8 points.

While a sluggish first quarter in the previous contest did not ultimately doom the Razorbacks, Neighbors indicated a fast start this time with the Crimson Tide could make the difference.

"We got off to a horrendous start down there," Neighbors said. "I was disappointed with that but was proud of our bounceback and our finish. I think at home, our crowd can make such a difference. If we get off to a great start, just like we did against Kentucky [an 18-0 start], we won that game in the first five minutes of the game.

"It was pretty even after that, but when we get our crowd amped up to start the game, it keeps us playing at a really high level. I think that'll be important."

Neighbors, who is in his seventh season and has the best win percentage (45%) of any coach in program history in SEC games, also noted his team may have been fortunate when it first played Alabama.

"Like I've always told y'all, it's usually not ever as good as you think or as bad as you think," Neighbors said of reviewing film. "We won the game, so I felt really good on the way back, and then I started watching. They just missed some shots. I'm not sure we made them miss.

"I think those are shots that they're capable of hitting. We didn't do a very good job on Sarah Ashlee Barker, and now it's going to be hard to do because she's really playing at a high level this season. ... I think the score was not indicative of how that game was."

Barker scored 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting against the Razorbacks, but Arkansas limited the SEC's three-pointer leader Aaliyah Nye (3.23 per game) to 5 points on 2-of-6 shooting.

Neighbors also said he expects freshman guard Taliah Scott, who has missed the Razorbacks' past six games with a back injury, to be available tonight. Scott has averaged a team-best 22.3 points per game, which ranks seventh nationally.

"She practiced with contact one day last week and one day without," Neighbors said Tuesday. "We'll start to ramp her back up and anticipate having her available for the week."

Sophomore guard Carly Keats took an inadvertent elbow to the face on a rebound attempt Sunday at Missouri and missed the rest of the game. Neighbors said Keats returning to action this week is unlikely.

"Just one of those freak kind of deals," Neighbors said of her injury. "She took a shot to the nose and tried to play with the mask. It was very, very uncomfortable. She was not feeling well.

"[Keats is] one of the toughest kids we have, so [I knew it was serious] when she said she didn't feel like going in. ... Don't anticipate her for the weekend. We'll hope for the best, but not looking good right now."





Arkansas forward Maryam Dauda (right), who starred at Bentonville, set a program record with 10 blocks to go with 12 rebounds and 8 points in the Razorbacks’ 77-59 victory at Alabama on Jan. 14 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Razorbacks host the Crimson Tide at 8 p.m. today at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





