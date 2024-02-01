Marriages

Joy Osborne, 23, and Waltez Ware, 26, both of Little Rock.

Jessica Carter, 35, and Aquanetta Collins, 39, both of North Little Rock.

Mathieu Shephard, 37, and Misti Brizendine, 31, both of Beebe

Matthew Fox, 20, and Aubry Matthews, 22, both of Little Rock.

David Reynolds, 48, and Jessica Brooks, 33, both of Bryant.

Divorces

FILED

24-278. Latonya Bowers v. Lavor White.

24-279. Scott Hazel v. Deidra Hazel.

24-280. Mary Yancy v. Delandus Yancy.

24-281. Bryan Johnson v. Nekeshina Green.

GRANTED

23-549. Jessica Lambertus v. Joshua Lambertus.

23-1394. Brianna Cole v. Tryvarious Cole.

23-3729. Calvin Barksdale Jr. v. Jamie Hanger.

23-3986. Jessica Pettit v. Lesley Pettit Jr.

23-4309. Julie Holland v. Kenneth Holland.