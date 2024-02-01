Deebo Samuel Prop Bets and Odds for Super Bowl LVIII

Deebo Samuel's importance to the San Francisco 49ers' success was a huge topic of discussion before the NFC championship, when his status was still up in the air. Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, the dynamic receiver remains at the heart of San Francisco's hyper-efficient offense.

Samuel is deployed as a receiver and a rusher unlike almost any player in the league. How 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan utilizes him and how Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo counters that usage could help decide the second Super Bowl matchup between the two teams in four years.

Let's take a look at where Samuel's player prop markets stand before his second appearance in the Big Game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

Bet $5 on DraftKings and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

Dual-threat receiver Deebo Samuel likes to call himself a "wideback." Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports

Deebo Samuel Receptions Over 4.5 (-120) | Under 4.5 (-115) Samuel set a new season-high with eight catches against the Lions in the NFC Championship. That performance was particularly encouraging considering the injury designation he carried into the week after he exited early against the Packers. Though Samuel's 11 receptions in two playoff games are the second-most on the 49ers behind Christian McCaffrey's 11, he finished fourth on the team in the regular season with 60 catches. He's only recorded seven games this season with five or more grabs and three of them were the first three weeks of the year. Samuel has hit this mark just three times in 11 career postseason games, however, one of those was against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Deebo Samuel Receiving Yards Over 54.5 (-115) | Under 54.5 (-115) Samuel's receiving yards totals have been all over the place this season. He has three games with over 100 and four with fewer than 25. Still, 55 has been an attainable number for Samuel as he's hit it nine times in 17 games. However, his 89-yard output in the Detroit game was the first time he had done so since Week 14. Samuel excels at picking up yards after catch — his 8.8 yards after catch average was the sixth-highest in the NFL — and at breaking tackles. Deebo Samuel Rushing Yards Over 15.5 (-115) | Under 15.5 (-115) Other than the two quarterbacks and starting running backs, Samuel is the only player with rushing props available. His involvement on the ground has declined each of the last two seasons but Shanahan still relies on him in the run game. Samuel handled three carries in the NFC championship but only gained seven yards. There were only five times that Samuel hit the 16-yard threshold all season and he never saw more than five carries in a game. Deebo Samuel Longest Reception Over 21.5 (-110) | Under 21.5 (-110) Samuel is just two years removed from leading the league in yards per catch (18.2). His average of 14.9 this season was the second-highest of his career and a top-20 mark leaguewide. Samuel's 15 receptions of 20-plus yards had him tied for 20th in the NFL and he had at least one 20-yard catch in 10 games this season, including the NFC title game. Kansas City held its opponents to just six yards per attempt, a testament to the defense's ability to limit big plays, a strength that showed in the divisional round against the Bills. Deebo Samuel Touchdown Prop Odds First TD (+1000) | Last TD (+900) | Anytime TD (+155) Samuel's 12 total touchdowns this season (seven receiving, five rushing) are his most since his 2021 All-Pro campaign. He's currently on a three-game scoreless streak as his last touchdown was in Week 17. Samuel's touchdowns arrived in bunches as he scored eight times during a four-week stretch from Weeks 12-15 — he has just four touchdowns in his other 13 games. So far, he only has two career postseason touchdowns, both receiving, but his ability to score on a catch or a rushing attempt makes him a dangerous threat down near the goal line.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

Bet $5 on FanDuel and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.