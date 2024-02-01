Documentary explores Little Red

Benjamin Garner, professor of marketing at the University of Central Arkansas, recently completed an excellent documentary about trout fishing on the Little Red River.

"Arkansas Wild: The Story of Trout Tourism on the Little Red River" is a comprehensive analysis of the history of one of our state's greatest recreational resources. It will air on PBS in April.

Garner has a lifelong love affair with the Little Red River. His appreciation for this phenomenal resource is evident in remarkable cinematography that illustrates all aspects of the river and its trout fishery.

Most of Garner's sources have appeared many times in this space. Duane Hada, one of the state's premier fly fishermen and a renowned artist, made his name fishing on the Little Red. He provides perspective on the Little Red's glory days as a trout fishery.

Gregg Patterson, former public information officer for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, introduced the Little Red to the world with his famous photos of Howard "Rip" Collins and his 40-pound, 4-ounce brown trout that held the all-tackle world record for 20 years. That fish figures prominently in the film.

Lowell Myers, one of the premier fishing guides on the Little Red, shares his observations, as does Ben Batten, former chief of fisheries and current deputy director for the Game and Fish Commission.

Steve Lochmann, professor of fish ecology and management at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, shares his considerable expertise as probably the most knowledgeable scientific source on the Little Red and its entire fishery.

While Garner's film covers a lot of ground topically, it is essentially an introspective conservation film that attempts to answer questions that weigh heavily on Garner's conscience.

Garner considers the world-record brown trout a mixed blessing, for example. That fish generated millions of dollars in economic activity in Cleburne County from anglers who came from all over the world to fish a fishery that was unknown outside of the area until 1992. Garner asks if the economic benefits are worth the detrimental impact that the heightened fishing activity had on the river.

It's a valid question. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission does not stock brown trout in the Little Red River. Citizens propagated brown trout by way of an ingenious egg-box system that they also used to establish a Bonneville cutthroat trout fishery two years ago. Collins' world-record trout probably hatched from the original stocking.

Anglers removed a great many 30-inch and larger trout from the river. Everybody in the film said that there aren't nearly as many giant trout in the Little Red as before.

Of course, that could also be because the elderly fish died, and the size structure has evolved. Lochmann alludes to this possibility, as he does consistently, by suggesting that the natural food supply in the Little Red River is not sufficient to support all of the fish in the river.

Garner also documents the evolution of trout habitat in the Little Red River. Some famous fishing holes are now compromised by silt and gravel. Garner attributes this to unregulated shoreline development along the river. In the Little Red's glory days, the river was remote and its banks relatively pristine. Now, homes occupy most of the shoreline. Vegetation has been cleared to the waterline, destabilizing the banks and promoting erosion.

Amazingly, no government agency claims authority over shoreline development on the Little Red. The Army Corps of Engineers has authority over the waterway. Southwest Power Association has authority over hydropower generation, and the Game and Fish Commission has authority over the fishery. Nobody claims authority over the bank.

Cow Shoals, the most famous spawning shoal on the Little Red, is now not even in the top five most productive spawning areas, Garner asserts. However, there are about 27 other shoals in the river that are very productive.

Garner makes the film fun with vignettes featuring Myers and trout fishing guide Jamie Rouse. From that snippet I learned to strip streamers to the beat of Queen's, "We Will Rock You!"

Elements of this film could easily be re-edited into a short presentation that would be worthy of inclusion of the Arkansas Fly Fishers annual Fly Fishing Film Festival.