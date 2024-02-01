Engine trouble cited in Conway airplane crash

Engine issues caused a nonfatal crash landing of a small Piper plane Wednesday evening near the Conway Regional Airport at Cantrell Field, preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration indicated.

The pilot of the plane, who was not identified in the preliminary report, was forced to land in a field. That caused damage to the nose and propeller of the Piper PA-28 plane, the report on the FAA's website states.

The report was filed early Thursday. Officers with the Conway Police Department were on the scene around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Facebook post from the department stated at the time.

A plane bearing a matching registration number to the one listed in the preliminary report took off from the Conway airport around 5:14 p.m. Wednesday and circled the airport once before tracking information was lost around 5:22 p.m., according to FlightAware, a website that offers flight tracking data.

The pilot and one passenger were uninjured, the preliminary report states, matching early information from Conway police that no injuries had been reported.

The Piper PA-28 has multiple variants, but all are small planes that can carry no more than four passengers in any configuration, according to fact sheets on the website of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

Conway police did not provide any further information Thursday on the crash.