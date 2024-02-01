EU to send naval mission to Red Sea; German spy agency looking at ex-head; U.S. pilot saved after F-16 jet crashes; Czechia to build four nuclear reactors

EU to send naval mission to Red Sea

BRUSSELS -- The European Union plans to launch a naval mission in the Red Sea within three weeks to help defend cargo ships against attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen that are hampering trade and driving up prices, the bloc's top diplomat said Wednesday.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that he expects the bloc's foreign ministers to sign off on the mission when they meet on Feb. 19. Officials say that seven EU countries are ready to provide ships or planes. Belgium has already committed to send a frigate. Germany is expected to do the same.

Borrell insisted that the EU mission -- dubbed Aspides, from the Greek for "shield" -- will not take part in any military strikes and will only operate at sea.

"This is the purpose: protection of the ships. Intercepting of the attacks against the ships. Not participating in any kind of action against the Houthis. Only blocking the attacks of the Houthis," Borrell told reporters before chairing a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels.

The ministers discussed which member country should lead the naval effort -- France, Greece and Italy are vying for that role -- and where the mission's headquarters should be based, but no decisions were made public.

German spy agency looking at ex-head

BERLIN -- Germany's domestic intelligence agency has put its former head, who has become a hard-right politician since being removed from the job several years ago, under scrutiny.

Hans-Georg Maassen posted a letter from the BfV agency to his lawyer on his website Wednesday after public broadcaster ARD and media outlet t-online reported that the authority he led from 2012 to 2018 now has him in its files on right-wing extremism.

The letter, dated Jan. 16, listed information that the BfV has him in its files. The agency refused to comment on the report and the letter, saying that it doesn't comment on individuals because of their rights, German news agency dpa reported.

Maassen was removed as the head of the BfV in 2018 after appearing to downplay far-right violence against migrants in the eastern city of Chemnitz. He became a vocal if marginal figure on the hard right of the conservative Christian Democratic Union, the party once led by former Chancellor Angela Merkel, and ran unsuccessfully for election to the national parliament in 2021.

CDU leaders last year launched an effort to expel Maassen, following a tweet in which he said that the direction of "the driving forces in the political and media sphere" was "eliminatory racism against whites and the burning desire for Germany to kick the bucket."

U.S. pilot saved after F-16 jet crashes

SEOUL, South Korea -- A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected from an F-16 fighter jet that crashed into waters off South Korea's southwestern coast on Wednesday, in the second such crash in less than two months.

The unidentified pilot was conscious and was transported to a medical facility for assessment, the U.S. 8th Fighter Wing said in a statement. It said it closely worked with U.S. and South Korean mission partners to recover the pilot, who experienced an unspecified in-flight emergency and ejected before the plane crashed into sea.

The cause of the crash, which reportedly occurred in waters near the port city of Seosan, was being investigated. There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage caused by the crash.

"We are very thankful to the Republic of Korea rescue forces and all of our teammates who made the swift recovery of our pilot possible," said Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, the wing's commander, referring to South Korea's formal name. "Now we will shift our focus to search and recovery of the aircraft."

The 8th Fighter Wing, which is composed of two F-16 squadrons, previously experienced an F-16 crash in December. It then said the pilot experienced problems during a routine training flight and was safely recovered after ejecting the aircraft before it crashed into sea near the port city of Gunsan.

Czechia to build four nuclear reactors

PRAGUE -- The Czech government said Wednesday it plans to build up to four nuclear reactors instead of one as the country tries to become more energy independent and wean itself off fossil fuels.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala said the decision to seek more reactors could reduce the price per reactor by up to 25%. The timing and locations are not yet decided.

Three companies including U.S. firm Westinghouse, France's EDF and Korea's KHNP originally submitted bids to build one reactor at the Dukovany nuclear power station. It should become operational by 2036.

As part of their bids, the companies had also submitted unbinding offers to build three more nuclear reactors.

In a surprise move, the government announced that Westinghouse's bid didn't meet the conditions of the tender, and only EDF and KHNP have been asked to submit new, expanded bids in April.

Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela said an assessment of the bids should be completed by the end of May.



